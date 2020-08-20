Opinion

Newcastle United Premier League fixtures fall kindly in the opening stages of the season

The 2020/21 Newcastle United Premier League fixtures were published at 9am on Thursday morning.

No live TV changes announced, so we will have to wait a little longer to know for sure exactly when the opening set of of matches will be played.

However, we do now know the order of matches, who we will play in each round and the scheduled dates (see below).

Newcastle United avoided the two Manchester clubs in the opening fixture, they both having their first match postponed due to their participation in the later stages of European competition last season.

Newcastle play away on both the first and last days, as things stand at West Ham on 12 September 2020 and then away at Fulham on 23 May 2021.

No complaints surely about how the fixture list has fallen early on.

Newcastle playing the clubs that finished 16th (West Ham) and 15th (Brighton) in the first two games.

Then in the opening 11 fixtures NUFC have seven of the eleven matches against sides that finished 10th or lower in the top tier last season.

After that run of 11, Newcastle then are set to play all three promoted clubs in a row before Christmas, then facing a tough festive period of Man City, Liverpool and Leicester.

Of course, as things stand with the late form of last season (relegation form with only four wins from the final 20 PL games of 2019/20 since Christmas 2019) and Mike Ashley so far refusing to allow any spending on credible signings to improve the NUFC first team, every match is looking a major challenge as we head into the new season.

Full list of Newcastle United Premier League fixtures (before live TV changes affect them):

12 Sep West Ham (a)

19 Sep Brighton (h)

26 Sep Tottenham (a)

3 Oct Burnley (h)

17 Oct Man United (h)

24 Oct Wolves (a)

31 Oct Everton (h)

7 Nov Southampton (a)

21 Nov Chelsea (h)

28 Nov Crystal Palace (a)

5 Dec Aston Villa (a)

12 Dec West Brom (h)

15 Dec Leeds (a)

19 Dec Fulham (h)

26 Dec Man City (a)

28 Dec Liverpool (h)

2 Jan Leicester (h)

12 Jan Sheffield United (a)

16 Jan Arsenal (a)

27 Jan Leeds (h)

30 January Everton (a)

3 Feb Crystal Palace (h)

6 Feb Southampton (h)

13 Feb Chelsea (a)

20 Feb Man United (a)

27 Feb Wolves (h)

6 Mar West Brom (a)

13 Mar Aston Villa (h)

20 Mar Brighton (a)

3 Apr Tottenham (h)

10 Apr Burnley (a)

17 Apr West Ham (h)

24 Apr Liverpool (a)

1 May Arsenal (h)

8 May Leicester (a)

12 May Man City (h)

15 May Sheffield United (h)

23 May Fulham (a)

