Newcastle United official statement on Martin Dubravka injury

Newcastle United have released an official statement on the Martin Dubravka injury.

This follows a press conference given by the Slovakian national coach.

Ahead of upcoming matches he revealed that Martin Dubravka was injured and had withdrawn from the Slovakia squad.

The Slovakian national coach suggesting it could be as many as eight weeks that Martin Dubravka will be out of action.

A crushing blow for Newcastle United coming swiftly on the heels of Dwight Gayle’s injury on Tuesday.

The short official club statement (see below) has belatedly confirmed the injury and said it is to Dubravka’s heel and he will definitely miss the opening game against West Ham in two weeks time.

Karl Darlow will be playing against West Ham in two weeks time and Mark Gillespie on the bench.

This finally bringing to an end Dubravka’s superb record of 88 Premier League starts in a row since February 2018.

Martin Dubravka was Newcastle’s player of the season for 2019/20 and saved more shots than any other Premier League keeper. Such an over reliance on him as he arguably kept Newcastle up, the thought of having to play this season for any significant time without him, just doesn’t bear thinking about.

The club statement says ‘sidelined for several weeks’, hopefully they are closer with their prediction and aren’t simply downplaying the situation.

Newcastle United official statement on Martin Dubravka injury:

‘Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka will miss the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season after suffering a heel injury.

The 31-year-old is likely to be sidelined for several weeks, meaning he will also miss Slovakia’s UEFA Nations League fixtures against Czech Republic and Israel next month. ​

Dúbravka has not missed a Premier League game since making his debut in a 1-0 win against Manchester United in February 2018 and won the club’s Player of the Season award for 2019/20.’

