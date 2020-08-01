News

Newcastle United Official Announcement: – Winger Fernandez joins Viitorul Constanta

Winger Victor Fernandez has joined Viitorul Constanta.

A Newcastle United Official Announcement on Friday night confirming that the 22 year old winger has signed a three year contract with the Romanian club.

Fernandez had an injury affected time at NUFC and wasn’t offered a new contract at the end of June.

After leaving St James Park, Victor Fernandez said that he had a number of offers to consider and spoke to The Athletic about what went wrong with Newcastle United:

“There were times at Newcastle when my head was completely gone.

“I was given a dream and it did not work out how I wanted.

“With all of the injuries, I was so, so low. I lost confidence in myself, in my body. It just did not work out.

“But do I regret joining Newcastle?

“No, definitely not, because if you don’t take the chance, you never know what can happen.

“Maybe I could have gone to Espanyol or [Real] Madrid and had three years there without playing. Then I might think, ‘Imagine if I’d gone to Newcastle?’ You have to take a decision and stick to it.

“Without injuries and all the issues, I believe I would have done well at Newcastle.

“Even so, I still think I deserved more of a chance.”

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

‘Víctor Fernández has signed for Romanian top-flight side Viitorul Constanta after being released by Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has signed a three-year contract with the Ovidiu-based outfit, who are owned and managed by the legendary Gheorghe Hagi.

Fernández joined Newcastle in January 2017 from Spanish outfit UE Cornella, and won the player of the tournament award as United were crowned Hong Kong Football Club Citi Soccer Sevens champions in 2018.

Quick, direct and skilful, he played for the first team in a handful of friendly matches but was hampered by some untimely injuries and didn’t make a competitive appearance before he left the club at the end of his contract last month.

Rob Elliot, Jack Colback, Jamie Sterry and fellow youngsters Liam Gibson and Nathan Harker also departed at the end of June. Charman has since signed for National League North side Darlington.’

