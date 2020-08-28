News

Newcastle United official announcement – St James Park to host final pre-season friendly

St James Park will host the fourth and friendly of the pre-season.

A Newcastle United official announcement confirming on Friday morning that Stoke will be the visitors for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 5 September.

Whilst Brighton put themselves forward as a venue to test a return of fans to stadiums and will have 2,500 supporters at their friendly against Chelsea, no such progressive move / offer from Mike Ashley and his minions, with this game at St James Park behind closed doors.

This friendly against Stoke had been reported down in the Potteries a couple of weeks ago and will be the only pre-season match at St James Park ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Newcastle United will entertain Championship side Stoke City in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The Potters – managed by former Magpies midfielder Michael O’Neill – will travel to St. James’ Park on Saturday, 5th September for a 3pm (BST) kick-off.

Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic and the Government guidelines around it, spectators will not be able to attend the match.

Steve Bruce’s side kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win against Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday – part of a week-long training camp at the multi-million pound Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate complex in the Yorkshire countryside, and will face Barnsley and Middlesbrough in behind-closed-doors training ground matches ahead of Stoke’s visit.

The kick-off time for Saturday’s game against Barnsley has been moved forward to 1pm (BST), having originally been scheduled for 3pm.​

Listed below is a summer timetable, showing important dates and moments to note:

Hopefully in the days and weeks to come, we will be adding in a few credible new signings…

Friday 3 July – New third choice keeper Mark Gillespie signs on a free transfer

Sunday 26 July – Newcastle end season with 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, ending the season with 4 wins in final 20 games

Monday 27 July – Summer transfer window opens

Thursday 30 July – Saudi PIF release statement saying pulling out of Newcastle United takeover.

Friday 14 August – Premier League / Richard Masters finally respond with public letter on NUFC takeover.

Friday 21 August – Steve Bruce says that Saivet, Lazaar and Aarons are on transfer list (not exactly news as this has been case for years!)

Saturday 22 August – Matty Longstaff signs new two year contract.

Monday 24 August – Jeff Hendrick signs on a free.

Week beginning Monday 24 August – First set of live TV Premier League choices to be announced

Tuesday 25 August (2pm) – Newcastle win 3-0 in friendly against Crewe at training camp base near York

Wednesday 26 August – The club refuse to comment on the absence so far of Joelinton and Muto in pre-season.

Saturday 29 August (1pm) – Friendly v Barnsley at NUFC training ground

Tuesday 1 September (1pm) – Friendly v Middlesbrough at Boro training ground

Saturday 5 September – Newcastle v Stoke, final pre-season friendly, 3pm kick-off at St James Park.

Saturday 5 and Tuesday 8 September – First international ‘break’ of season, England play Iceland and Denmark

Saturday 12 September – (Premier League kick-off) West Ham (a)

Tues/Wed 15/16 September – League Cup second round

Saturday 19 September – Brighton (h)

Tues/Wed 22/23 September – League Cup third round

Saturday 26 September – Spurs (a)

Tues/Wed 29/30 September – League Cup fourth round

Saturday 3 October – Burnley(H) and the first chance of some fans potentially being let into St James Park, news awaited.

Monday 5 October – Summer transfer window closes

Thursday 8 October, Sunday 11 October and Wednesday 14 October – Second international ‘break’ of season, England play Wales, Belgium and Denmark

Saturday 17 October – Man Utd (h)

Saturday 24 October – Wolves (a)

Saturday 31 October – Everton (h)

Saturday 7 November – Southampton (a)

Sunday 15 November and Wednesday 18 November – Third international ‘break’ of season, England play Belgium and Iceland.

