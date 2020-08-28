Newsletter

Newcastle United official announcement – St James Park to host final pre-season friendly

40 seconds ago
St James Park will host the fourth and friendly of the pre-season.

A Newcastle United official announcement confirming on Friday morning that Stoke will be the visitors for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 5 September.

Whilst Brighton put themselves forward as a venue to test a return of fans to stadiums and will have 2,500 supporters at their friendly against Chelsea, no such progressive move / offer from Mike Ashley and his minions, with this game at St James Park behind closed doors.

This friendly against Stoke had been reported down in the Potteries a couple of weeks ago and will be the only pre-season match at St James Park ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Newcastle United will entertain Championship side Stoke City in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The Potters – managed by former Magpies midfielder Michael O’Neill – will travel to St. James’ Park on Saturday, 5th September for a 3pm (BST) kick-off.

Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic and the Government guidelines around it, spectators will not be able to attend the match.

Steve Bruce’s side kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win against Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday – part of a week-long training camp at the multi-million pound Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate complex in the Yorkshire countryside, and will face Barnsley and Middlesbrough in behind-closed-doors training ground matches ahead of Stoke’s visit.

The kick-off time for Saturday’s game against Barnsley has been moved forward to 1pm (BST), having originally been scheduled for 3pm.​

Listed below is a summer timetable, showing important dates and moments to note:

Hopefully in the days and weeks to come, we will be adding in a few credible new signings…

Friday 3 July – New third choice keeper Mark Gillespie signs on a free transfer

Sunday 26 July – Newcastle end season with 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, ending the season with 4 wins in final 20 games

Monday 27 July – Summer transfer window opens

Thursday 30 JulySaudi PIF release statement saying pulling out of Newcastle United takeover.

Friday 14 August – Premier League / Richard Masters finally respond with public letter on NUFC takeover.

Friday 21 August – Steve Bruce says that Saivet, Lazaar and Aarons are on transfer list (not exactly news as this has been case for years!)

Saturday 22 AugustMatty Longstaff signs new two year contract.

Monday 24 August – Jeff Hendrick signs on a free.

Week beginning Monday 24 August – First set of live TV Premier League choices to be announced

Tuesday 25 August (2pm) – Newcastle win 3-0 in friendly against Crewe at training camp base near York

Wednesday 26 August – The club refuse to comment on the absence so far of Joelinton and Muto in pre-season.

Saturday 29 August (1pm) – Friendly v Barnsley at NUFC training ground

Tuesday 1 September (1pm) – Friendly v Middlesbrough at Boro training ground

Saturday 5 September – Newcastle v Stoke, final pre-season friendly, 3pm kick-off at St James Park.

Saturday 5 and Tuesday 8 September – First international ‘break’ of season, England play Iceland and Denmark

Saturday 12 September – (Premier League kick-off) West Ham (a)

Tues/Wed 15/16 September – League Cup second round

Saturday 19 September – Brighton (h)

Tues/Wed 22/23 September – League Cup third round

Saturday 26 September – Spurs (a)

Tues/Wed 29/30 September – League Cup fourth round

Saturday 3 October – Burnley(H) and the first chance of some fans potentially being let into St James Park, news awaited.

Monday 5 October – Summer transfer window closes

Thursday 8 October, Sunday 11 October and Wednesday 14 October – Second international ‘break’ of season, England play Wales, Belgium and Denmark

Saturday 17 October –  Man Utd (h)

Saturday 24 October – Wolves (a)

Saturday 31 October – Everton (h)

Saturday 7 November – Southampton (a)

Sunday 15 November and Wednesday 18 November – Third international ‘break’ of season, England play Belgium and Iceland.

