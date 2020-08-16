News

Newcastle United Official Announcement – New 3 year contract signed by Freddie Woodman

A Newcastle United official announcement has revealed that Freddie Woodman has signed a new three year deal.

The best / only good news this summer so far.

The announcement also confirming that Freddie Woodman has signed on for another year on loan at Swansea.

Freddie Woodman was the big success story when it came to Newcastle United players out on loan last season.

The young keeper starting all of the first 43 Championship matches of the 2019/20 season for Swansea, before injury forced him to miss the final three games of the regular season, as well as the failed attempt in the play-offs.

Now aged 23 and with a full season of second tier football behind him, Freddie Woodman looking to carry on his progress.

Throughout last season the young keeper said how much he was enjoying both regular first team football and life at / in Swansea.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper also repeatedly saying he wanted Freddie Woodman to return.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

Newcastle United are pleased to confirm that England under-21 international goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has signed a new three-year contract, with an option to extend, with the club.

Having committed his future to the Magpies, the 23-year-old – who has also trained with the Three Lions’ senior squad – has rejoined Swansea City on a season-long loan.

Woodman spent last season with Swans, starting 43 games before suffering a hip injury against Leeds United in July which ruled him out of the Welsh club’s play-off matches. Swansea finished sixth in the Sky Bet Championship before losing out 3-2 on aggregate to Brentford in the play-off semi-finals.

Speaking to NUFC TV, Woodman said: “It’s great news for me – I can look towards the future and see myself as a Newcastle player. It’s great for the club to commit to me and I can stay there another three years, which is huge.

“I see myself as a Newcastle player and my ultimate goal is to be the Newcastle number one, so hopefully I can do that.”

Woodman joined Newcastle United in 2013 and made his debut for the Reserves in a friendly as a 14-year-old.

He has made four first team appearances for the Magpies, in between gaining experience during loan spells with Crawley Town, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Swansea.

Woodman has also played at every youth level for his country, winning the 2014 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup and receiving the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper at the latter tournament.

He was called up to train with Gareth Southgate’s seniors ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia in August 2017.’

