Newcastle United official announcement – Confirms pre-season training camp venue and another friendly

An official announcement by Newcastle United has confirmed where the first team squad are heading to for pre-season training.

The official communique also revealing who Newcastle will play in their first pre-season friendly.

The NUFC squad are based at the Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate campus near York for a week as from today.

That pre-season training camp will lead up to a first pre-season friendly at the venue, taking on Crewe Alexandra next Tuesday (25 August) at 2pm, no fans allowed in though.

A friendly behind closed doors at the NUFC training ground has already been announced against Barnsley on Saturday 29 August.

Whilst media in the Potteries are claiming Stoke City will take on Newcastle United in another friendly on Saturday 5 September, no official confirmation of that one as yet.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Newcastle United will prepare for the 2020/21 Premier League season with a week-long training camp at a multi-million pound complex in the Yorkshire countryside this month.

The Magpies head to Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate campus near York, on Wednesday, having undergone Covid-19 testing at their Benton base earlier in the week.

Steve Bruce’s squad will make use of the purpose-built sports facilities on-site – the result of a £30m redevelopment in 2016 – as well as taking on Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday, 25th August in what will be their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

Kick-off will be at 2pm (BST). Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic and the Government guidelines around it, spectators will not be able to attend the match, and will not be permitted access to the training camp.

Founded in 1912, Queen Ethelburga’s is a prestigious independent day and boarding school set in more than 220 acres of country park. Its state-of-the-art Sports Village includes top class full-size grass and artificial football pitches, a 25-metre swimming pool, four-lane running track and a modern and spacious fitness suite, as well as smaller-sized football pitches and cricket and rugby fields. A dedicated Sports Science and Treatment Centre houses equipment ranging from underwater treadmills to cryotherapy cold spa baths, to help with rehabilitation and post-training recovery.

As well as offering Bruce and his players everything they could need to get their pre-season preparations under way, the campus activity centre also features an eight-metre climbing wall, an assault course, BMX track and additional tennis courts​.

Amy Martin, Queen Ethelburga’s CEO, said: “Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate is delighted to welcome Newcastle United players and staff to our school.

“We are thrilled to be able to open our Sports Village to the club, as they begin preparations for another Premier League season.

“We are fortunate to have some world class facilities on our site and a team of staff who will do all they can to help ensure a successful start to pre-season training for the club. We would like to wish Steve Bruce, his staff and payers all the very best for the season ahead.”

Last week, United confirmed that they will take on Barnsley in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday, 29th August, while the rest of the Magpies’ pre-season schedule will be announced in due course. ​

