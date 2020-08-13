News

Newcastle United official announcement – 20 year old striker signs new contract

An official announcement by Newcastle United on Thursday, has revealed that Tom Allan has signed a new contract.

The striker turns 21 next month and has signed a new two year deal.

However, in the same announcement it is confirmed he will be going to Accrington Stanley on a one year loan for 2020/21.

Tom Allan was one of a number of young players to make the bench in the final matches of the season after the restart.

However, even though the games were meaningless with pl safety assured, Steve Bruce bizarrely repeatedly refused to give the young players a chance in these non-pressurised matches. Particularly strange when Bruce in most games passed up the chance to use all five substitutions.

Kelland Watts was the exception but he only got a meagre 16 minutes in the very final game against Liverpool, indeed he only made the bench because Fernandez was the only fit and available first team squad centre-back.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Tom Allan has joined League One side Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan – after signing a new two-year contract with Newcastle United.

The 20-year-old has been rewarded with a new deal after a 2019/20 campaign which saw him make his first team debut for the Magpies in the Emirates FA Cup as well as breaking into the squad for a handful of Premier League matches.

Allan – who set up a goal for Joelinton after making his bow from the bench against Rochdale in January – finished last season as United’s leading goalscorer at under-23 level and, having trained regularly with Steve Bruce’s first team this year, was named among the substitutes for top flight games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Although he has yet to make his league debut for Newcastle, the new contract demonstrates the club’s faith in the quick and direct attacker as he heads to Accrington for valuable senior experience.

Born in Ashington, former Cramlington Juniors player Allan joined United in 2012. He is capable of playing out wide or up front, and enjoyed success in a more central attacking role last term as he hit 17 goals in all competitions at second-string level before the season was cut short.

Stanley, whose players returned for pre-season training at the beginning of this month, finished 17th in League One last term.

Earlier this week, Newcastle goalkeeper Jake Turner joined League Two Morecambe on loan for the season.

