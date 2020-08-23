Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United make £4m offer for Dimitrios Giannoulis – Report

Sunday afternoon has brought claims that Newcastle United have made an offer for Dimitrios Giannoulis.

The report has come from France with journalist Manu Lonjon saying a £4m bid has gone in.

Dimitrios Giannoulis plays for PAOK in Greece and the reason the French media are covering a potential transfer from a Greek side to an English one, is because Manu Lonjon says that his information is that both Marseille and St Etienne also have serious interest in trying to buy the player.

PAOK were runners-up last season behind Olympiakos and Dimitrios Giannoulis started in 34 of their 36 league matches.

Whether this will turn out to be one of the rare transfer window stories that proves true, remains to be seen.

However, it does have a few elements in its favour from a Newcastle United / Mike Ashley perspective.

The alleged £4m offer is in line with claims that this summer the NUFC owner is mainly concentrating on free transfers, loans and possibly the odd budget buy.

At 24 years old Dimitrios Giannoulis is the kind of age Mike Ashley prefers, whilst the player is a left-back which is a position Newcastle definitely need to strengthen.

Coming from the Greek league as well, the player will be on very modest wages so easy for Newcastle to offer substantially more.

Dimitrios Giannoulis has played six times for Greece and played all his club football in their domestic league.

Whilst Steve Bruce has been keen to always talk up Danny Rose, the England international was poor on loan at Newcastle this year and fans were quick to say that at times he didn’t look to be giving it 100%.

Paul Dummett is back in training ahead of the season but Newcastle desperately need competition for him. Not least because the Geordie defender ends up injured on a regular basis, especially with hamstring problems, only starting 54 games these last three Premier League seasons – only 14 last season.

