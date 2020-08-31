Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United identify Bournemouth’s Jordan Ibe as next free transfer signing – Report

Newcastle United fans continue to live the dream this summer.

Widespread reports claimed Mike Ashley had promised a summer transfer window of free transfers and loans…and he certainly hasn’t disappointed.

Only 12 days until the Premier League season kicks off and not a penny spent on transfer fees, with only two free transfers so far (new third choice keeper Mark Gillespie formerly of Motherwell and Carlisle, plus midfielder Jeff Hendrick who was released by Burnley).

Newcastle United continue to be linked with a series of cheap and cheerful free transfer and loan targets, with the media throwing in the odd embarrassing (for them to have made up) one such as Aaron Ramsey from Juventus.

Arsenal’s back up central defender Rob Holding is now strongly rumoured to be heading to St James Park on loan, with Sky Sports reporting at the weekend that talks are ongoing.

Now we have a new name on the list of claimed Newcastle targets, this time from Bournemouth.

The Magpies have previously been linked with £20m+ moves for Callum Wilson or Josh King but this one is slightly more believable and right up Mike Ashley’s street.

Going cheap (free) and taking a massive risk on a player who has done next to nothing after a £15m move four years ago.

The Mirror reporting that Newcastle United allegedly have genuine interest in signing Jordon Ibe.

The winger went to Bournemouth from Liverpool for £15m in 2016 but in four years has scored only three Premier League goals and in the last two seasons has contributed only one PL assist.

Relegated Bournemouth didn’t offer Jordan Ibe a new deal and so he is now a free agent looking for another club.

The Mirror claim that the player struggling throughout his four years at Bournemouth isn’t putting Newcastle United off, looking to strengthen the club’s attacking options on the cheap.

Crystal Palace are also said to have shown an interest but with them signing the exciting Eberechi Eze from QPR for close to £20m in recent days, a player who Newcastle were supposedly interested in, NUFC may be able to ‘win the race’ to sign Jordan Ibe…

