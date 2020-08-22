News

Newcastle United fans won’t be allowed to go to Premier League away games in 2020/21 season – Report

A new report says that Newcastle United fans, as well as those of the other 19 Premier League clubs, won’t be allowed to attend away matches throughout the 2020/21 season.

The Mail say that their information is that ‘Away fans will NOT be permitted back into Premier League stadiums this season’, despite plans for at least some home supporters to be allowed into games as from October.

There are hopes that a percentage of Newcastle United fans will be allowed back into St James Park as from the Burnley home match, which is currently scheduled for Saturday 3 October.

This is in line with the Government guidelines as things stand now.

The Mail report that a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, have written to supporters saying that the intention is that they will be welcoming back at least some of them from that first weekend in October.

The newspaper reporting Arsenal’s message to fans reading: ‘We are continuing to work hard with the Premier League and UK Government on plans to bring fans back to stadiums, initially with reduced capacities.’

Premier League officials held a video conference meeting with the FSA (Football Supporters Association) and representatives from six supporters trusts / organisations on Wednesday, including NUST, primarily to discuss the plans for a return of fans to stadiums.

Then on Thursday, Premier League officials held talks with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), including Secretary of State Oliver Dowden, to begin finalising the details of welcoming back fans.

The Mail report that Brighton have volunteered their Amex Stadium as a potential venue for trying out an initial return of PL fans to stadiums.

However, the newspaper report states that their understanding is that this 2020/21 season will be all about prioritising home fans, particularly season ticket holders, until we reach a point where stadiums are permitted to operate at full capacity.

Previous reports and government guidance has indicated that no more than 30% of capacity will be allowed initially anyway, meaning no Premier League club would be able to allow in all season ticket holders for early games, once fans are allowed in.

Like everything in this virus situation, it is all about one step at a time.

So once we get to a point of at least some home fans being allowed into Premier League matches, it will be a big step closer to eventually away supporters being allowed in as well.

