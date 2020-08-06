News

Newcastle United fans protest at Premier League HQ as AGM held – Photos

Newcastle United fans continue their protests against the takeover shambles that has been inflicted on the club, region and themselves.

To coincide with the Premier League holding their AGM, NUFC supporters have protested outside the Premier League’s HQ.

Members of the London Magpie Group turning up on Thursday morning at the Brunel Building on North Wharf Road in Paddington, West London.

As always, there will be those, especially on social media, who will say what’s the point?

The point of course is, that no one protest or action will force something to happen / change, BUT the more widespread the protests / initiatives are, the more publicity ensues and it is more and more difficult for those in power to ignore.

Here are some photos / video that have been shared on Twitter and then a couple of ways that everybody can, in their own small way, add their protest.

We’re here with @HaddawayMan to show a display of unity with fellow fans including those working with @nufctrust. Transparency is needed & fans can play their part https://t.co/TX1vuN3QQR pic.twitter.com/IpDM9Vl7vO — London Magpie Group (@LondonMagpies) August 6, 2020

Letter to your MP – Only takes one minute of your time

Launched only yesterday, the NUST initiative has helped over 5,200 fans send letters to their MPs, with especially those based on Tyneside or close by, saying they had been inundated by letters from Newcastle fans.

The letter asks MPs to push for the Premier League to be open and transparent in explaining / justifying their handling of the takeover process, by Wednesday night already 13 north east MPs had shown their positive support in backing the initiative.

A simple process that has been set up is only a one minute job with a letter template automatically added (unless you want to personalise it) and when you enter your postcode it then ensures your letter is emailed to the MP for your own constituency. Just click HERE to start the one minute process of sending an email to your MP:

Petition

The petition set up by Newcastle fans, calls for an independent investigation into the Premier League takeover process, go HERE to add your name, join the 84,000+ who have already signed it.

