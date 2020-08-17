Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United could still land Nabil Bentaleb for a ‘bargain’ £5m – Report

Nabil Bentaleb was one of three loan signings Newcastle made in January 2020.

None of the trio proved to be a success but the Algerian midfielder was by far the worst.

Steve Bruce somehow finding a central midfielder who was even slower than Jonjo Shelvey but without any of the positive attributes that Shelvey brings.

Newcastle won only one match (4-1 at Bournemouth) of the eight that Nabil Bentaleb started and fans found it bizarre that Steve Bruce continued to pick the loan midfielder, especially as it limited the chances of the Longstaff brothers getting on the pitch, or even on the bench in Matty’s case.

No surprise either that Nabil Bentaleb failed to trouble the scorers, having not scored a single club goal (apart from penalties) since 2016.

No surprise then to now hear reports that Newcastle United might still sign him on a permanent deal!

Over in Germany, Kicker (via Sports Witness) claim that Newcastle United not activating their £9m buying option was simply a tactic and that they now could land the player for a far cheaper £5m or so.

Nabil Bentaleb is one of Schalke’s highest earners on a reported £90,000 a week and they are desperate to get rid of him. The midfielder was completely sidelined by the Bundesliga club before heading to Newcastle on loan, not having played a first team game since April 2019.

Mike Ashley loves a ‘bargain’ and with clearly no ambition set to be shown in this summer transfer window, the spectre of some really depressing average / poor signings could soon become a reality. With free transfers, loans and the odd budget bargain buy, more than likely the sum of Newcastle’s ambitions with Mike Ashley.

Schalke excused Nabil Bentaleb from pre-season training when it started last week (12 August) to help him try and find a new club, the German outfit particularly keen to get rid, as the midfielder has only just over 10 months of his contract to go.

Matty Longstaff is already out of contract, whilst brother Sean is still on the same contract he signed for peanuts when at the time he hadn’t played a single minute of Premier League football.

Meanwhile, Isaac Hayden has just over 10 months left on his NUFC deal and no sign of agreeing a new deal.

It would be a truly horrific scenario if Newcastle lost Hayden and the Longstaff brothers, replacing them with cheap / free uninspiring options such as Jeff Hendrick and Nabil Bentaleb.

Hopefully it won’t come to that…

However, under Mike Ashley, when you say surely things can’t get any worse, they usually do!

