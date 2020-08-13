News

Newcastle United confirm when their 2020/21 League Cup campaign kicks off

Newcastle United have confirmed details of the club’s involvement in the League Cup.

Newcastle will enter at the second round stage and this will mean playing in the middle of September, games to be played either the Tuesday 15 September or Wednesday 16 September.

This is the midweek after the Premier League is scheduled to kick off.

If Newcastle manage to progress in the League Cup, they will be set for a very busy start to the season.

All of the second, third and fourth rounds of the League Cup to be played in September, three midweeks in a row.

However, there is then almost a three month gap before round five (quarter-final) matches will be played.

Newcastle United official announcement:

The schedule for the 2020/21 Carabao Cup has been confirmed, with Newcastle United set to enter the competition at the second round stage.

This coming season’s competition is set to kick off on Saturday, 5th September (or alternative dates, subject to the international fixture window), with the unseeded round one being split into northern and southern sections.

Round two will take place on Tuesday, 15th September and Wednesday, 16th September, with the Magpies entering the draw at that stage along with the other Premier League clubs who aren’t competing in European competition.

The remaining top flight sides will enter at the round three stage, which will be played a week on from round two, and round four will take place a week after that, on Tuesday, 29th September and Wednesday, 30th September.

Round five is scheduled to be played just before Christmas on Tuesday, 22nd December and Wednesday, 23rd December, with the one-legged semi-finals to follow in the first week of January 2021.

The Carabao Cup final, which will be played at Wembley, is set for Sunday, 28th February.

Last term, Steve Bruce’s men were beaten on penalties by Leicester City in the second round at St. James’ Park following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

United will be hoping to enjoy a run in the competition similar to their FA Cup exploits last season, which saw them reach the quarter-finals before losing to then-holders Manchester City.

