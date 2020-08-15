Opinion

Newcastle United by numbers – Where we now stand ahead of 2020/21 Premier League season

Where do Newcastle United now stand?

The 2020/21 Premier League season kicks off next month and what is the health of the club and the size of the challenges that lie ahead?

By the use of numbers, I have tried to illustrate the state of Newcastle United as we now stand on Saturday 15 August 2020.

Here we go…

0 Takeovers gone through

0 Fans allowed inside St James Park when the season kicks off, hopefully that will change quickly

0 £££ spent on new players in this transfer window

0 Ambition at St James Park

1 Mike Ashley still in control

2 Days until the Newcastle United first team squad return for pre-season preparations

2 Goals for Joelinton in his first season, can he progress from that…?

3 Steves (Bruce, Agnew, Clemence) still in charge of the team

3 Rounds (second, third and fourth – then fifth not until December) of the League Cup for NUFC to play in during September (if stay in that long)

4 Victories in the last 20 Premier League matches – relegation form – something needs to change

6 Of the 9 signings since Steve Bruce arrived have been free transfers or loans – more of the same?

6 Days until the Premier League fixtures will be announced on Friday 21 August (could be sooner but no later than then)

7 Seventh worst Premier League defensive record (58 conceded) in 2019/20 after seventh best in each of previous two seasons

8 (or more) Players who desperately need to find new clubs – Muto, Lazaar, Murphy, Lazaar, Aarons, Yedlin, Atsu, Saivet

14 Days until the first announced pre-season friendly, against Barnsley on 29 August behind closed doors at NUFC training ground

20 Days of the summer transfer and counting

28 Days until the Premier League kicks off again (Weekend of Saturday 12 September)

38 Premier League goals scored by NUFC last season, the worst for 22 years, hopeful for better?

40 Million pounds spent on Joelinton last summer, what odds on that transfer record being broken…?

51 More days of the summer transfer window to go (ends on 5 October)

