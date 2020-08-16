News

Newcastle United arrange second pre-season friendly – Report

Less than four weeks now until Newcastle United are scheduled to kick off the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Day 21 of the summer transfer window and still no sign of any NUFC action.

New third choice keeper Mark Gillespie having signed as a free agent a few weeks before the window opened.

The first team squad return to the training ground on Monday (tomorrow) to begin their pre-season preparations and as things stand, have announced only one pre-season friendly so far. A behind closed doors game against Barnsley at the NUFC training ground on Saturday 29 August.

However, news from the Potteries that a second Newcastle United friendly has now been organised.

The Stoke Sentinel reporting that a pre-season game for Stoke City against the Magpies is now planned in.

Stoke are already well on with pre-season training, spending time over in Northern Ireland, culminating with a 1-0 friendly win over Linfield yesterday.

They now have two friendlies this coming week, playing Shrewsbury on Tuesday then Burton next Saturday 22 August.

A chaotic start to the season beckons for many clubs, with the first four rounds of the League Cup to be played by the end of September.

Even more ridiculous is the fact that there is an international ‘break’ even before the league season kicks off (England have games against Iceland on Saturday 5 September and Denmark on Tuesday 8 September).

For Stoke, they are expected to bring their round one match of the League Cup forward to Saturday 29 August, due to players away on international duty the following week.

The Stoke Sentinel saying that a friendly will take place against Newcastle United (no venue confirmed as yet) on Saturday 5 September, where the two teams will play without those on international duty.

The draw for the League Cup first round will take place on Tuesday 18 August with then dates and times of matches expected to soon follow, so presumably that may well be when this second NUFC friendly will be officially confirmed.

Stoke City are managed by former Newcastle United striker, Michael O’Neill.

