Newcastle United announce how many players are away on international duty pre-season

Sunday morning has seen Newcastle United name the players who will be going away on international duty.

Ahead of the 21 November 2020, there will have been three international breaks and in that time Newcastle are scheduled to play only eight Premier League games (in this same time period England have got seven matches!).

Quite ridiculous that the first international break is taking place in the two weeks leading up to the first Premier League round of games.

For fans looking for positives, this international break is though actually a rare one.

As whilst most Premier League clubs will lose many players and disrupt season preparations, Newcastle United only have two going away.

Emil Krafth with Sweden and Jeff Hendrick with the Republic of Ireland.

Sweden play their second game only four days before Newcastle v West Ham, whilst the Republic of Ireland play theirs six days before the season opener.

Jeff Hendrick is a regular and has started 16 international matches since the beginning of 2018.

However, since playing in the 2018 defeat to England at the World Cup in Russia, Krafth has only started one competitive match for Sweden and none since arriving at NUFC, though he usually is selected for the squad.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Emil Krafth and new signing Jeff Hendrick have been called up by their respective national teams for UEFA Nations League fixtures next month.

Krafth has been named in the Sweden squad for games against France (Saturday, 5th September) and Portugal (Tuesday, 8th September), both in Solna.

The Ljunby-born defender has won 21 caps for his country and played for them at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Hendrick, meanwhile, has been named in Stephen Kenny’s first Republic of Ireland squad for fixtures against Bulgaria (in Sofia on Thursday, 3rd September) and Finland (in Dublin on Sunday, 6th September).

The midfielder will be looking to add to his 54 caps and two goals.

Both players will therefore miss Newcastle United’s final pre-season friendly of the summer, against Stoke City on Saturday, 5th September.

Martin Dúbravka missed out on Slovakia’s squad for games against Czech Republic and Israel due to a heel injury which is expected to sideline him for several weeks, while Fabian Schär is recovering from the dislocated shoulder which ruled him out of the final games of last season so has not been named in Switzerland’s squad for matches against Ukraine and Germany.

