News

Newcastle midfielder Sangare happy to be back at Accrington Stanley as loan confirmed

Twenty one year old Newcastle United midfielder Mo Sangare has got fixed up with a loan deal.

The Liberian international having signed for the season at Accrington Stanley.

It is a return to a place he knows well, with Mo Sangare having been part of the youth set-up there when he first arrived in the UK, aged 14.

Good to see him getting a decent standard of football with League One awaiting, providing he gets the games.

He has NUFC company there as striker Tom Allan is already there after signing on loan as well.

Accrington Stanley official announcement:

Newcastle United midfielder Mo Sangare is delighted to be back at Stanley – a club he spent eight months at as a youngster.

The 21-year-old is on a season-long loan from St James’ Park.

He came over to England from Liberia when he was 14 and his first club was Accrington, but work permit problems meant he couldn’t sign at the time.

“I was here when I was a kid and went through the programme. I was at Liberia until I was 14, I came over and I couldn’t speak a lot of English so everything was quite new.

“Going to school helped me and going to Accrington and Rossendale College helped me. From there I went on my little journey. I am still learning English – my mum is helping me!

“I was at Accrington Stanley about eight months, I went to Nelson and Colne College for about six months and from then I had a few trials. I enjoyed my time at Accrington and a few of the staff and players are still here so it’s nice to be familiar with them, it’s good to be in the mix again.”

He was offered a deal with Newcastle in 2016 and admitted that was huge for him.

“It was the best time, coming from going to trials to getting picked up by Newcastle aged around 16/17. I was thinking this might be the start of something and hopefully it is.”

This is his first loan move and he admits coming back to the Wham Stadium is perfect for him.

“It’s exciting to come here. When I heard Accrington was interested, I said I had been there so I knew a few of the lads.

“Football-wise it will suit me. Physically I am sure I can cope. I need to get used to the lads and that’s key and get myself in the team.

“Tom Allan is also here on loan from Newcastle and I heard some great stuff about the club from people like Dan Barlaser when he was here so I am excited.

“I am a midfielder, I am aggressive and powerful, I like to get forward and help out defensively dependent on the situation in the game.”

Sangare is also a Liberian international, unable to play for his country initially due to permit issues but finally making his debut in March 2019.

“I have been away with Liberia, I got called up last year and I went back and it was good to go back and see people.

“Since being a kid I have always wanted to play for my country, I was so excited to be called up. It was good to be in the international environment and it was a proud moment to make my debut.”

