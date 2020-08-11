Transfer Rumours

Newcastle fan premature on Wikipedia as Jeff Hendrick set to be second free transfer signing – Report

Jeff Hendrick has been regularly linked with Newcastle United and it is reported on Tuesday morning that his arrival at St James Park is now imminent.

The Republic of Ireland international has ran his Burnley contract down, so that he can leave on a free transfer and maximise his wages at a new club.

The Guardian say that next club is Newcastle United for Jeff Hendrick, a midfielder who joined Burnley for £10m back in 2016.

If he signs, Hendrick will be Newcastle’s second free transfer signing of the summer, following new third choice keeper Mark Gillespie through the door.

If Steve Bruce does indeed bring Jeff Hendrick in, it won’t be the kind of signing that will convince Newcastle fans that 2020/21 will be anything but a relegation struggle.

An ageing (turns 29 in January) midfielder who rarely scores goals wasn’t top of the fan wishlist, Jeff Hendrick having scored only nine Premier League goals in four years, though predictably one of the nine was scored against Newcastle, when Burnley won 1-0 in October 2017 at Turf Moor.

The Mail claim that Newcastle will ‘beat AC Milan and Roma’ to the signing of Jeff Hendrick. Hmmm, I doubt the clubs that finished fifth and sixth in Serie A last season were even informed that they were in a race for this very average midfielder.

As an amusing aside, as often happens on these occasions, a Newcastle fan has got a little premature by making changes to the Jeff Hendrick Wikipedia page…

I wouldn’t write any player off before they have played a match for NUFC but we have seen enough of Hendrick these past four years in the Premier League to know that he is no better than what we have already got.

This isn’t a signing to progress the club / team now, or in the future.

Newcastle United have a rapidly ageing squad that lacks sufficient quality in terms of both creativity and goals, giving another midfielder (as well as Shelvey and Ritchie) a contract that will take him well into his thirties, doesn’t sound much like planning for the future.

With Isaac Hayden now having only just over 10 months left on his Newcastle contract and after having repeatedly said he wants to move south for family reasons, the odds look like this summer will be the one for his departure sadly.

Meanwhile, the refusal of Mike Ashley to offer reasonable market level contracts to homegrown players coming through, has already seen Matty Longstaff now end up out of contract and presumably set to join another club with NUFC receiving only £400,000 development compensation.

Whilst brother Sean is in a very similar position, he may have two years left on his current deal but that contract is on a pittance and was signed in December 2018 before he had played a single minute in the Premier League. Despite becoming a midfield regular, Mike Ashley has refused to properly reward the midfielder and so he receives only a small fraction of what the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and others earn.

Newcastle United desperately need to be keeping their best and most promising young players and bringing in similar to complement them. However, the flow looks very much in the opposite direction, new deals agreed with Carroll turning 32 this coming season, Shelvey will turn 29, Ritchie 31 in September, with Gillespie and now seemingly Jeff Hendrick both turning 29 this coming campaign.

