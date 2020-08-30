Uncategorised

Newcastle 2 Barnsley 1 – Watch official highlights here including both NUFC goals

It ended Newcastle 2 Barnsley 1 on Saturday 29 afternoon.

A second friendly win of pre-season to follow up the 3-0 defeat of Crewe.

Worrying to see Matty Longstaff and especially Jamaal Lascelles missing from the squad for this friendly, hopefully nothing serious keeping them out of action.

Still the club refusing to comment on the ongoing absence of Joelinton and Muto throughout the whole of pre-season so far, whilst Dubravka, Gayle and Schar are on the injured list for the foreseeable future.

The Newcastle United training ground hosting the second pre-season friendly of four, the match held behind closed doors.

The starting line-up was:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Carroll

Whilst all 10 subs got a varying number of minutes in the second half:

Gillespie, Yedlin, Manquillo, Lejeune, Barlaser, Saivet, Atsu, Murphy, Almiron, Saint-Maximin

No fans there to watch the match but official highlights released after the 2-1 win.

A few highlights to pick out from these highlights of a game played in very windy conditions:

0.29 – Andy Carroll scores the opening goal after a move involving Shelvey and Ritchie

1.50 – Barnsley equaliser

2.40 – Ritchie one on one with the keeper

3.08 – Should have been a penalty to NUFC after handball on line?

3.38 – Jacob Murphy then wins penalty and scores it himself

4.43 – Good move and keeper saves from Miggy Almiron

5.03 – Murphy almost makes it 3-1 in final stages but good save by keeper

Also, listed below is a summer timetable, showing important dates and moments to note:

Hopefully in the days to come, we will be adding in a few credible new signings…

Friday 3 July – New third choice keeper Mark Gillespie signs on a free transfer

Sunday 26 July – Newcastle end season with 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, ending the season with 4 wins in final 20 games

Monday 27 July – Summer transfer window opens

Thursday 30 July – Saudi PIF release statement saying pulling out of Newcastle United takeover.

Friday 14 August – Premier League / Richard Masters finally respond with public letter on NUFC takeover.

Friday 21 August – Steve Bruce says that Saivet, Lazaar and Aarons are on transfer list (not exactly news as this has been case for years!)

Saturday 22 August – Matty Longstaff signs new two year contract.

Monday 24 August – Jeff Hendrick signs on a free.

Tuesday 25 August (2pm) – Newcastle win 3-0 in friendly against Crewe at training camp base near York

Wednesday 26 August – The club refuse to comment on the absence so far of Joelinton and Muto in pre-season.

Friday 28 August – First set of live TV Premier League choices announced, not a single NUFC game chosen.

Saturday 29 August (1pm) – Newcastle beat Barnsley 2-1 in friendly at NUFC training ground.

Tuesday 1 September (1pm) – Friendly v Middlesbrough at Boro training ground.

Saturday 5 September – Newcastle v Stoke, final pre-season friendly, 3pm kick-off at St James Park.

Saturday 5 and Tuesday 8 September – First international ‘break’ of season, England play Iceland and Denmark

Saturday 12 September – (Premier League kick-off) West Ham (a)

Tues/Wed 15/16 September – League Cup second round

Saturday 19 September – Brighton (h)

Tues/Wed 22/23 September – League Cup third round

Saturday 26 September – Spurs (a)

Tues/Wed 29/30 September – League Cup fourth round

Saturday 3 October – Burnley(H) and the first chance of some fans potentially being let into St James Park, news awaited.

Monday 5 October – Summer transfer window closes

Thursday 8 October, Sunday 11 October and Wednesday 14 October – Second international ‘break’ of season, England play Wales, Belgium and Denmark

Saturday 17 October – Man Utd (h)

Saturday 24 October – Wolves (a)

Saturday 31 October – Everton (h)

Saturday 7 November – Southampton (a)

Sunday 15 November and Wednesday 18 November – Third international ‘break’ of season, England play Belgium and Iceland.

