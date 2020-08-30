Opinion

Must read Leeds fans comments from last time played Newcastle as pendulum swings

Leeds fans are living the dream.

After 16 years long years, including dropping to the third tier, they are once again looking forward to Premier League football.

Back in May 2004, the season ended with Leeds in 19th on 33 points, 23 points and 14 places behind Newcastle who ended the season in fifth. What proved to be Sir Bobby’s final full season, due to Freddy Shepherd and John Hall sacking him after two draws and two defeats in the first four games of 2004/05.

For Leeds fans, it isn’t just the fact that in two weeks time they will play Premier League football, it is that they have real cause for optimism.

Ambitious owners and a talented manager, they won the Championship last season playing excellent football AND most importantly, they are spending money to try and ensure they at the very least stay in the top tier after so long away.

On Saturday alone they paid around £40m for Rodrigo and Koch, the latter a player who Newcastle were allegedly trying to sign.

As things stand, Leeds fans have seen their club spend around £65m on new signings, whilst Newcastle supporters have seen their club spend around…nothing.

The past saw Newcastle and Leeds as massive rivals, only 90 miles apart and invariably in the same division, throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s with Sunderland more often than not outside the top tier, the team from Elland Road was often the closest to real local rivalry.

The last time the two clubs met, was in the closing stages of the 2016/17 season.

Rafa Benitez taking Newcastle up as champions, whilst Leeds were outside the play-offs in the final table.

With the way the pendulum appears to be swinging now for the two clubs, interesting to look back to when Leeds picked up a very lucky draw in April 2017, what the Leeds fans were saying back then and reflecting on the comments in terms of how the situation now looks for the two clubs.

This comment in particular proving very prophetic: ‘Newcastle v Leeds should be a top flight game, I mean Bournemouth v Watford…c’mon now.’

Comments from Leeds Fans via their top MarchingOnTogether message board in April 2017:

‘Can we start with how good that Newcastle line up was, can I add that was in front of 52,000, can I add that was at St James, can I add that was the best Newcastle played all season, the movement and passing was premiership quality, can I add they cost millions more to buy and pay, can I add they have a premiership manager, can I add we’ve been a second tier team for 15 years, can I add that we need to stop living in the past.’

‘Newcastle played Leeds at home last night and turned all their weapons on us and bought their A game. A heart stopping fantastic game (I haven’t enjoyed one as much all season) which delivered the perfect twist at the end. Both sets of fans sang their heart out and it was a great advert for second level football.’

‘As a team they are far superior, as they should be with the extra millions.’

‘Didn’t see that coming as we never looked like scoring in the second half.

Massive relief & manic celebrations when Wood scored. By the time we’d stopped jumping about St James Park was more or less empty.’

‘Couldn’t believe how quickly the Newcastle fans left.’

‘Get iinnnnn, smash and grab, that’ll feel like a win on the way home on the team coach.’

‘Even second best all over tonight we ran, shackled, battled to salvage our position and by the way show everyone that.

We are Leeds and never defeated .’

‘Our passing was woeful which was totally opposite to the Geordies style of play who were comfortable on the ball.’

‘We were absolutely slaughtered 2nd half.

Say what you want but that was a reality check .

We’re light years away,’

‘Newcastle are a decent side and would have survived in the premiership with that squad this season.’

‘Had it not been for our best CB & Rob Green we’d have got battered last night.’

‘Great draw, just coming down from the emotion of it all, I was going nuts at all the time wasting by Newcastle I hate that so for that alone we deserved to score the look on their faces was priceless – brilliant.’

‘We are nowhere near ready for the prem, lets face it we can’t pass a football unlike the Barcodes, Brentford & Fulham who all played us off the park however we do have a hard-working ethic, bags of effort/energy with a never say die attitude right to the end.’

‘We went toe to toe last night and after 15 mins we took a right battering and in fact didn’t force a single corner kick that I’m aware of.

The big forward Mitrovic was certainly a handful and showed what the highest level of defending will need to make the big time. Bartley and Pontus Jansson stood up to it all night and we have a top keeper in Rob Green .. my how they proved their worth, immeasurably really.

Physically we didn’t nor couldn’t match them in midfield or out wide but at least we are standing up and making ourselves hard to break down.’

‘Newcastle v Leeds should be a top flight game,

I mean Bournemouth v Watford…c’mon now.’

