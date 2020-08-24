Opinion

Mike Ashley set to make public statement regarding Newcastle United takeover situation – Report

It has been revealed that Mike Ashley is set to make a new public statement about the Newcastle United takeover situation.

It’s now 25 days since the Saudi PIF led consortium announced they were pulling out of their bid to buy the club.

Thursday 30 July seeing a joint statement released by the bidders that was anything but what Newcastle fans wanted to hear.

Within 24 hours of that statement from the bidding side, Mike Ashley released his own statement via Lee Charnley via Sky Sports:

“We acknowledge yesterday’s statement [from the Saudi PIF backed consortium].

“Never say never, but to be clear Mike Ashley is 100% committed to this deal (sale).

“However our current focus must now be on supporting Steve Bruce in the transfer market and on the preparations for the new season.”

Interesting to look back on that statement.

I do 100% believe that Mike Ashley is at last willing to sell the club, having pretended he was willing to do so for over a decade.

I do not believe in any substantial way, that Mike Ashley has any intention of giving proper support in the transfer market to help prepare for the new season.

We have learnt to our cost not to believe anything Mike Ashley says, actions speak louder than words.

We are now 19 days away from the Premier League 2020/21 season kicking off, the pre-season training camp near York comes to an end tomorrow, NUFC are 29 days into the transfer window and not one player signed during that time and not a penny spent. This is quite shocking when you have a team that posted the lowest goals total for 22 years and ended the season with the third worst form in the Premier League over the final seven months of the season, including only four wins in the twenty PL games since Christmas 2019.

As for what Mike Ashley will say in this new statement remains to be seen.

Not exactly sure why Mike Ashley and his people have leaked news in advance of this second statement about the Newcastle United takeover situation but the report from The Star says that the NUFC owner is set to ‘pass blame’ on there being no sale of the club.

The newspaper saying that they have been told that Mike Ashley will say he is not to blame for the Saudi PIF bid not happening, plus the NUFC owner is going to call out as ‘time wasters: the Bellagraph Nova Group (BNG) and Henry Mauriss.

Funnily enough, for once I find myself agreeing with what Mike Ashley is going to say on these.

The only people who are pushing these claims of BNG and / or Henry Mauriss as credible bidders, are journalists desperate for attention / readers, certainly Newcastle fans aren’t putting any faith or credibility their way.

As for the Saudi PIF bid collapsing, actually for once fans have laid no blame at Ashley’s door for that one, after the Premier League refused to make a decision over the course of 17 weeks.

However, it COULD have been Mike Ashley to blame for the Saudis walking away if the bidders had reacted negatively to yet another sly Ashley move. After the consortium pulled out, Amanda Staveley revealed that when the time limit ran out on the original agreed price as they were kept waiting by the Premier League, Mike Ashley demanded MORE money to keep the agreed sale on the table. However, Staveley says that the consortium did agree to the increased price and that wasn’t what stopped their takeover happening.

Looking at this last bit above though, this does get to the heart of why Mike Ashley is to blame for the club still being in his possession fully 12 years after promising fans he would sell it ASAP.

To be so greedy as to demand more money when in the middle of this serious virus impact on football, just sums Ashley up.

It also points to why Newcastle United has not been sold.

Yes we can point to the joke bidders that the media put in front of us, such as Mauriss and BNG, BUT if in these past 12 years Newcastle United had been put up for sale at a fair market price, it could have been sold many many times over.

The Saudis were clearly prepared to pay a price, for their own reasons, that was more than Newcastle United is actually worth as a business…and that was before he raised the price still further for them!

Look at the dozens of other takeovers / change of control that have gone through for major clubs in these 12 years when Newcastle have supposedly been up for sale. The only key / overall reason Newcastle United has not been sold as well, is Mike Ashley.

Ashley has starved the club of proper investment in the infrastructure – training ground, SJP and the Academy, plus of course the first team squad. NUFC having an ever ageing squad that is low on real quality and crawling from season to season hoping to avoid relegation.

So when Mike Ashley releases the new statement blaming everybody else, the media message should be that Newcastle United will get a new owner but it is down to Ashley to make the club available at a fair market price and it will sell.

