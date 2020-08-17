Opinion

Mike Ashley restarts PR strategy to blame potential buyers as not genuine instead of him as seller

Mike Ashley is at it again.

He is a genuine seller but now struggling to find a genuine buyer, that is how the storyline goes.

What a surprise.

Mike Ashley and his people restarting their PR strategy of blaming anybody but…Mike Ashley.

Yes, I know the Saudi PIF financed consortium did get Ashley to sign an agreement to sell the club.

However, the fact there has only been one bidder that has managed to do that in twelve years of the club being up for sale, should tell you everything.

If you’d had your house up for sale for 12 years and had only once got to the point of agreeing a price, what would that tell you?

Here’s a clue, it wouldn’t tell you that you had simply been very unlucky over the course of those 12 years.

Mike Ashley has now starting feeding his PR through the NUFC media once again, a piece in The Mail on Monday particularly catching the eye.

I don’t blame them (The Mail) for putting out the propaganda, why look a gift horse in the mouth?

The only place this information could have come from (and to benefit), is Mike Ashley and his people.

Claims of ’50 enquiries’ to buy NUFC since the Saudi PIF deal collapsed.

The article (see below) saying that Mike Ashley is having to use law firm Dentons as a ‘filter’ to work out who is ‘genuine’ amongst them.

The agenda now is very much pointing to portraying anybody supposedly interested in buying Newcastle United as timewasters, whilst poor old genuine Mike Ashley if sat there not believing his bad luck.

I have no idea as to whether this BNG interest is genuine, nor do I know whether that is the case with any of these other 49 alleged enquiries.

What I do know though, is that if you put something up to be sold at a fair price to sell, it then usually does get sold, whether it is house, car, or…football club.

Just look at all of those football clubs that have been sold in these past 12 years when Mike Ashley has supposedly been trying to sell Newcastle. Some of them have been bought and sold a number of times in that period, the majority of major clubs in England changing hands / control at least once.

Mike Ashley actually put the asking price of Newcastle United UP after a number of months of the virus situation, asking the Saudi PIF for more money when the time period on the first agreed price ran out. They agreed to pay that higher price according to Amanda Staveley but why would anybody else???

Earlier on Monday, Sky Sports said their information was that Mike Ashley has the club up for sale now at £350m, as opposed to the £300m initially agreed with the Saudi PIF consortium.

The Saudis were a one-off, willing to pay over the odds for whatever reason but that is not reality for almost any other buyer out there, they are in it to make money eventually and paying far more for a business / football club that it is worth, is not something anybody would do, without very unusual reasons.

If Mike Ashley is genuine about selling Newcastle United then he has to now put it up for sale at a genuine price.

That price is not £350m.

Extracts from The Mail report on Monday:

London-based Dentons are acting as a filter for Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.

Up to 50 enquiries have been fielded since the Saudi-led takeover collapse.

Mike Ashley will only negotiate with proposed buyers of Newcastle United once his lawyers have convinced him they are genuine.

London-based Dentons are acting as a filter for all those who express an interest in buying the club and sources claim up to 50 such enquiries have been fielded since the Saudi-led takeover collapsed two weeks ago.

Ashley and his trusted lieutenant Justin Barnes will only get involved if Dentons advise that an approach is serious and those interested have the financial backing to complete a deal.

That means the owner has not yet had any contact with the Singapore group [BNG] who submitted a £280million offer over the weekend.

But the offer is below the £300m asking price and there is caution given the investor group have released a statement confirming their offer, raising the suspicion of this being an easy publicity grab.

