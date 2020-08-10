News

Mike Ashley ‘continuing dialogue with Saudi-backed consortium’ to try and get takeover done – Sky Sports

Monday has seen a Sky Sports update on Mike Ashley and the Newcastle United takeover situation.

It is now eleven days since those bidding to buy Newcastle United announced that they were pulling their bid to buy the club, with the Premier League having refused to make a decision after 17 weeks.

It was also claimed that the Premier League had indicated to the bidders, that they had no intention of coming to a decision and were holding out for the prospective owners to give up due to the endless delay.

Many people have taken that move to be more of a tactical withdrawal, rather than a definite end to Newcastle United takeover hopes.

Statements from Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers to the media appearing to back that up.

Now Sky Sports say that: ‘Sources close to Mike Ashley have told us he’s continuing dialogue with the Saudi-backed consortium over the potential takeover of Newcastle United. We’ve been informed he’s personally trying to resolve the situation and is 100% committed to finding a way to do so.’

This Sky Sports update backs up the belief amongst fans that claims of rival active bidders, especially Henry Mauriss, are bogus.

That the Saudi PIF consortium is the only show in town, if we are to see the back of Mike Ashley.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports reporting:

“This despite the Saudi consortium walking away from the deal 10 days ago.

“104,000 fans have now written to the Premier League asking for answers.

“40 MPs have written letters (to the Premier League) but have yet to receive a response.

“We have interviewed Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery today who has told Sky Sports News that MPs can take this further by taking their complaint to the Culture Media and Sport Select Committee or launch an adjournment debate in parliament.”

