Medical staff say doesn’t look good for Dwight Gayle ahead of scan for Newcastle United striker

An update on the Dwight Gayle injury situation and it is not looking good.

Steve Bruce played two different teams of eleven players in yesterday’s 3-0 friendly win over Crewe.

Andy Carroll the lone striker in the first half, then in the changed eleven after the break, Dwight Gayle taking on that role.

Only two minutes after the break, Gayle did well to put it on a plate for Christian Atsu, the Ghanaian making it 2-0 after Carroll’s excellent first half strike.

However, after only 18 minutes on the pitch, Dwight Gayle was forced to limp off.

With Andy Carroll not risked after playing 45 minutes and Joelinton and Muto mysteriously missing from the entire pre-season so far, Steve Bruce was forced to put midfielder Dan Barlaser back on in place of Dwight Gayle, as he had no striker available.

Now Luke Edwards has given an update on the Dwight Gayle situation, the man from The Telegraph good mates with Steve Bruce and getting decent info seemingly.

Edwards says that medical staff have said it is not looking good for the striker ahead of a scan on Wednesday afternoon.

The reporter saying that Dwight Gayle: ‘Hyper-extended his knee but extent of damage and time out not yet known.’

The NUFC forward is no stranger to injuries and last summer he picked one up and wasn’t included in a Premier League squad until the 1-0 win over Man Utd on 6 October 2019.

However, despite constantly talking him up, Steve Bruce named Dwight Gayle 11 times on the bench before giving him his first start of the season at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, a 4-1 defeat to Man Utd. Bruce only giving Gayle four Premier League starts in total before the restart in June.

Then seemingly only in desperation actually gave him a chance, Dwight Gayle scoring four goals as he was given six PL starts and two sub appearances in June and July.

Embarrassingly, Steve Bruce has been going over the top about how good Dwight Gayle is in recent days, as clearly Mike Ashley has no intention of allowing money to be spent on a credible striker signing.

Gayle is a decent player but not what fans think we need as first choice in the Premier League.

Good luck to Dwight Gayle and hopefully the injury doesn’t prove as bad as it is sounding.

Good luck to all of us as well for the coming season because looks like we are going to need it, if free transfers are our limit!

Interesting to see Luke Edwards putting such a positive spin on the transfer window below, now on day 31 of the transfer window and only 17 days until the Premier League kicks off, Newcastle not having brought in a single creative player of goalscorer (Jeff Hendrick scoring nine goals and getting five assists in four Premier League seasons at Burnley).

Luke Edwards reporting via Twitter:

“Dwight Gayle will have scan this afternoon but doesn’t look good according to medical staff.

“Hyper-extended his knee but extent of damage and time out not yet known.

“As for signings, no sense of frustration yet so can’t have missed on main targets as things stand.”

