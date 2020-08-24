News

Medical completed and Jeff Hendrick has joined up with Newcastle United squad – Sky Sports

Jeff Hendrick has joined up with the rest of the Newcastle United squad near York.

Sky Sports saying that the midfielder is ‘ completing the formalities of his transfer’ there.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports, who covers NUFC for the broadcaster, having already confirmed earlier that the medical had been completed.

This is day 29 of the summer transfer window and with less than three weeks to go until the season kicks off, fair to say that Newcastle fans are a ‘little’ underwhelmed by what has (hasn’t) happened so far.

New third choice keeper Mark Gillespie had been the only addition so far, arriving as a free agent a few weeks before the window opened.

Jeff Hendrick had been regularly linked with Newcastle United and he is now set to be announced as the first NUFC signing of this transfer window.

No idea why this free signing has taken forever to get over the line, not exactly giving you confidence of higher profile better signings being made this summer.

Not a bad signing but with Newcastle fans hoping for new automatic first choice starters that are better than NUFC have already got, little wonder that an imminent new midfield squad player arriving, isn’t getting the pulses racing.

The Republic of Ireland international had ran his Burnley contract down, so that he could leave on a free transfer and maximise his wages at a new club.

Jeff Hendrick hasn’t played any first team football for five and a half months as he wasn’t used at all by Sean Dyche after the Premier League restart.

It was at the end of March 2020 when Newcastle United were first linked with Hendrick, reports claiming that Newcastle would be relying on mainly free transfers and loans this summer, the Burnley midfielder and winger Robbie Brady allegedly wanted by Steve Bruce.

For a team crying out for creativity and goals, Jeff Hendrick has scored only nine Premier League goals in four years, though predictably one of the nine was scored against Newcastle, when Burnley won 1-0 in October 2017 at Turf Moor, he also has only five PL assists in those four years.

