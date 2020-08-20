News

Matty Longstaff persuaded to commit to Newcastle United and will sign new deal – The Times

Matty Longstaff has been persuaded to stay at Newcastle United.

An exclusive from Martin Hardy at The Times, who is normally very reliable, says that the 20 year old is expected to shortly sign a new deal.

The report saying he has turned down the chance to join any one of a number of rival clubs to instead stay on Tyneside.

The first team squad began a week long pre-season training camp on Wednesday and Matty Longstaff wasn’t part of the group, joining up with them depending on when / if he signs this new deal.

Newcastle would have banked only £400,000 in development compensation if the 20 year moved elsewhere.

Mike Ashley refused to offer a market rate level contract to the lifelong Newcastle fan, with other clubs offering a better deal. No news as to whether one or both sides have compromised on what they were offering / expecting.

During the saga of whether Matty Longstaff was going to sign a new contract, Steve Bruce embarrassed himself a number of times as he carried out Ashley’s propaganda, calling into question the commitment of Matty Longstaff to Newcastle United and accusing him of thinking more about money than the football side.

As the transfer saga went on, Steve Bruce refused to play Matty Longstaff and he wasn’t been given a single PL start in the last seven months and the only chances off the bench since mid-January were brief sub appearances against Man City and Tottenham after the games were already lost

Bruce regularly played Bentaleb, who was really poor on loan, ahead of both Longstaff brothers, then in these later games where there were many players missing, the Head Coach played a defender in midfield, Fabian Schar. Bruce often choosing to not use all five subs after restart, leaving Matty Longstaff on the bench.

Mike Ashley has talked in the past about wanting to do everything he can to produce and encourage young players coming through and then treats Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff like this, expecting them to take less money because they are Newcastle fans, below the market rate that other clubs pay.

Steve Bruce speaking to the written media at his pre-Tottenham press conference in July:

“This debate that I am not putting Matty Longstaff in the team because of his contract is not true.

“I picked a team [at Watford] that I thought could win.

“I have treated Matty the way he should be.

“We made him a huge offer, a good offer.”

Here’s hoping that Matty Longstaff does indeed sign a deal and can fulfil his potential at Newcastle.

With Mike Ashley widely reported to have restricted Newcastle to mainly loans and frees this summer, with only possibly the odd budget buy. Maybe that has persuaded the owner to increase his below-par offer to Matty Longstaff, as Newcastle currently look like they have a very weak squad with the new season fast approaching.

