Massive injury blow for Newcastle United as Martin Dubravka ruled out

Martin Dubravka was nowhere to be seen on Tuesday.

Newcastle United taking on Crewe in the first friendly of pre-season.

Steve Bruce playing two totally different elevens in each half.

Mark Gillespie in the first half, then Karl Darlow in the second half.

Nothing was made of it as it looked to be just the back-up keepers getting a bit of time, with three friendlies to come in quick succession for Martin Dubravka to get plenty of pitch time.

However, Thursday morning has seen the Chronicle report that the Slovakian FA have announced that the NUFC keeper has withdrawn from the squad for the upcoming internationals and will be out injured for a number of weeks.

A crushing blow for Newcastle United coming swiftly on the heels of Dwight Gayle’s injury on Tuesday.

Exactly how many matches Martin Dubravka misses remains to be seen but it looks for sure that Karl Darlow will be playing against West Ham in two weeks time and Mark Gillespie on the bench.

This finally bringing to an end Dubravka’s superb record of 88 Premier League starts in a row since February 2018.

Martin Dubravka was Newcastle’s player of the season for 2019/20 and saved more shots than any other Premier League keeper. Such an over reliance on him as he arguably kept Newcastle up, the thought of having to play this season for any significant time without him, just doesn’t bear thinking about.

The failure to spend any money at all so far on the team in front of him is looking ever more ridiculous.

