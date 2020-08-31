News

Martin Dubravka posts Christmas warning as 2 teammates have missed 4 months with same injury

Martin Dubravka misses the start of the season.

The only question if for how long.

The fact that Newcastle United allowed the player of the year to then train for a further three days despite knowing of the injury, rather than having it properly looked at, is obviously cause for concern.

Martin Dubravka saying he had to stop training eventually as the pain was too much to carry on.

Having the club’s best player missing for any period is really bad news, however, Martin Dubravka warns that there are no guarantees he will be back before Christmas. This despite Newcastle United’s official media release saying ‘several weeks’ for the keeper’s likely absence.

The Slovakia and Newcastle number one explains: ‘It is an injury where it is difficult to estimate anything. It is certain though that the treatment takes a long time.’

Martin Dubravka says he has had two different teammates in the past who suffered exactly the same injury and they were both out of action for four months. The goalkeeper determined though to work as hard as possible to be back earlier than that and he believes that can be the case.

Dubravka explains that it will be up to three weeks before he can even take the brace off, then between another three and five weeks before able to return to training. So the very best case scenario appears to be around two months off, with a return to training within five or six weeks of the operation and then a few weeks to get back to fitness once he can train.

Asked about the takeover situation, Martin Dubravka says that once they heard about the Saudi bid being pulled, the players and coaching staff stopped thinking about it: ‘We take it that the owner is still Mike Ashley and we are moving on.’

As Newcastle fans, we certainly wish we could move on…

As for things as they now stand, Martin Dubravka very likely prevented relegation last season with his contribution, so with Mike Ashley refusing to allow any spending on the squad so far and only 12 days to PL kick-off, two months without the number one keeper will be very painful, but if four months, it could help create a situation where the team is beyond curing / saving this season and the condition is terminal in terms of relegation.

Martin Dubravka speaking to Sport in Slovakia:

“During my penultimate [training] run in Slovakia before leaving for [pre-season] preparation in England, whilst I was fulfilling the set individual plan, I injured my ankle.

“I immediately informed the coaches in Newcastle.

“After arriving in England I still trained, despite the pain, but after three days I had to stop.

“Magnetic resonance imaging revealed damage to the ligaments, and I had a small operation in Leeds.

“Under the ultrasound, they injected me into the damaged area, they needed to hit exactly.

“Unfortunately, I have a crack there, which requires a break of about six to eight weeks [before a return to training].

“Despite the fact that I was still training after the injury, I think we caught it early enough [before doing further damage].

“It is really unseen what has happened in the last two years, I still had injuries then but not so serious.

“It is not pleasant and at the moment it limits me a lot, I also wear a brace and use crutches, but I try to stay positive.

“I don’t feel too bad, I want to get together as soon as possible. “

Have you decided on a date when you are aiming to be back [playing]?

“It is an injury where it is difficult to estimate anything.

“It is certain though that the treatment takes a long time.

“I have had two teammates [in the past with the same injury] and they were out for four months.

“I believe that won’t be the case for me.”

Newcastle United takeover?

“When the Saudi bid fell, everyone in the club, I mean players and coaches, stopped thinking about this matter.

“We take it that the owner is still Mike Ashley and we are moving on.”

