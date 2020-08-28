News

Martin Dubravka admits he will be out a lot longer than Newcastle United claimed

A massive blow with Martin Dubravka out for the start of the season.

After 88 Premier League starts in a row, the Slovakian keeper now losing his ever present PL record that stretches back to February 2018.

The Slovakian national coach breaking the news this week, announcing that Martin Dubravka had been forced to pull out of the national squad because of injury.

Newcastle United then eventually confirmed this to be the case, saying the first choice keeper would be missing for ‘several weeks’ with a heel injury.

However, giving an interview back home in Slovakia where he is recuperating, Martin Dubravka contradicts that positive spin from the club, saying that rather than several weeks, he has been told it is set to be at least six to eight weeks before he stands a chance of being back playing.

Indeed, Dubravka says it will be two or three weeks even before the brace is taken off.

Newcastle fans feeling this is an extra massive blow we could certainly do without, the club’s player of the year ruled out of what could be at least 10 games, as in the first two months of the season there are seven Premier League games and up to three League Cup ties, depending on whether NUFC get through the second and third rounds.

Here’s hoping Karl Darlow can fill his gloves, after Martin Dubravka made more saves last season than any other PL keeper.

Martin Dubravka speaking to Sport.SK:

“During the penultimate run in Slovakia before leaving for England, when I was working on the set individual plan [provided by Newcastle United), I injured my ankle.

“I immediately informed the coaches in Newcastle.

“After arriving in England, I still trained despite the pain, but after three days I had to stop.

“A scan revealed the damage to the ligaments and I have already had a small operation in Leeds.

“Immediately after that [operation], I boarded a plane and went back home to Zilina.

“I will now rehabilitate here [in Slovakia] for two weeks and then I will go back to England.

“I will know more after two or three weeks when the brace is taken off.

“I will stay in communication with the club doctor and inform him how the procedures are going here in Slovakia.

“They injected into the damaged area.

“Unfortunately I have a crack there, which requires a break of about six to eight weeks.

“It heals differently for everyone of course and I think that despite the fact that I was still training [back on Tyneside] after the injury, we caught it [the injury] early enough.”

