Opinion

Manchester City fans proved right about signing ‘Hateful 9’ letter as Newcastle set for these loan deals?

Manchester City fans here, just checking in again on The Mag.

As my previous contributions on here have made clear, your team has had a lot of sympathy in Manchester regarding the Newcastle United takeover situation.

I wonder now, if this is the pot calling the kettle black (and white).

Most of the comments on the Mag refer constantly to the ‘Big Six’ being responsible for your plight.

I will say again, Manchester City and Sheffield United are not your enemies.

Maybe Newcastle fans are being hypocritical.

Earlier this year, a letter was sent to the top clubs in the Premier League on Arsenal headed notepaper, asking them to sign and agree to Manchester City being banned from Europe.

We christened them the Hateful 8.

Even Burnley signed but Sheffield Utd declined.

At that stage, your club was not involved.

Sometime later, Manchester City fans learned your club had later signed the letter and then it became the Hateful 9.

Why would Newcastle sign we asked? You were not challenging for Europe.

It was then felt that Newcastle had been promised end of season favours from certain clubs.

Well Well Well. It looks like loan players from Liverpool and Chelsea may be coming your way.

Perhaps you reap what you sow.

I will look forward to the comments on this one…

