Opinion

Manchester City fan input on Newcastle United takeover situation

A Manchester City fan, I come in peace.

I have just read on The Mag, the views of a Newcastle fan who feels that because your club is so far up North, nobody is interested in NUFC.

That is not the case, Newcastle United and St James Park are a bastion of English football.

The are also has a great history when it comes to amateur clubs, such as Bishop Auckland and Crook Town.

Back to Newcastle United though and you must not allow this current takeover situation to melt away, otherwise the future for a Newcastle supporter is bleak.

You may ask why myself and other Manchester City supporters are bothered?

It is because we see similarities between our clubs.

Before 2011 we were just another club rolling along and light years away from the top four. We then struck lucky with our owners who have been nothing but humble, dignified and beneficial to our club and city.

It appears that that the Saudi takeover would do the same for you.

We have been maligned and slandered for years by the press, the BBC and Sky pundits (Spit). Perhaps it is the part of the world that our and your prospective owners come from.

The future for English football is bleak, American owners want a closed shop and conduct their vendetta through a Qatari influenced English press, reference the recent Guardian article denigrating your club and fans.

The puppet Richard Masters was vetted by Manchester United and Liverpool, why were we not involved as champions?

It looks as though you lot are not wanted at the top table in case you secured a top four place which left room for only two others.

Let’s look at fit and proper ownership.

The new Wigan owners.

The leveraged buyout of Manchester United and their continuing Saudi investment.

The dubious ownership of Everton.

The Bloom gambling syndicate (Brighton) owning the club and spread betting millions each week.

Liverpool shadowing an Italian club.

The capture of the premiership and UEFA by a select few.

Unfortunately, I fear you will have few friends in this battle as the truth is hidden from the average football fan.

If Marcus Rashford can lead a crusade for school dinners then Alan Shearer can lead this one for his city.

Good luck, football needs a strong North East.

