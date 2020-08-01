Opinion

Letters to The Mag on the Newcastle United takeover

The Newcastle United takeover is of course the big topic of discussion.

Thursday’s announcement by the Saudi PIF, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, not what the NUFC fanbase were hoping to hear.

We are a week now into the summer transfer window and only six weeks away from the 2020/21 season kicking off, yet the only thing on the agenda is the collapse of the Newcastle United takeover.

Some contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to the Newcastle United takeover

I have just signed the petition “Boris Johnson: An independent investigation into the EPL takeover process” and wanted to see if you could help by adding your name.

We have just passed 29,000 signatures (10am Saturday morning) and we need more support.

You can read more and sign the petition here:

http://chng.it/xS7c2snTNL

Thanks!

Glyn

Three years ago I handed in my season ticket.

After this catastrophic decision I have now cancelled my Sky Sports package and in the future I have cancelled FOOTBALL. I’ve had enough.

Let’s join Scotland!!!

William Hubbard

I was wondering, (seen as you’re the only NUFC media outlet I trust)… given the recent farce and clear corruption within the EPL, is it worth starting a petition to request an investigation into corrupt dealings between Richard Masters and Qatar + “The big 6”? (It worked against Sepp Blatter)

I’d love to get the government involved but as a mere fan I carry little or no weight. You guys however could rally up the fans to unite for the common good. We have an enormous asset at hand in our numbers, much more so than most other PL clubs. With enough signatures we could potentially make a stand.

What do you think?

Regards,

Andy Flanagan

I have just sent an email of complaint to [email protected] and I think it would be a great idea for the Newcastle blogs and news websites to encourage as many fans as possible to do the same.

We need to organise and mobilise. Inundate them with complaints about their decision to kill this takeover has sentenced our club to further years under an absentee owner intent on milking our club dry of any passion or ambition.

Kind regards,

Sam Stuart

How was nothing said about the fact that for the last 12 years Man Utd getting millions of pounds from the Saudi government run Suudi Telecom sponsorship deal?

Harry Hope

My letter sent to Richard Masters:

Dear Mr Masters,

I am writing to set out my profound dissatisfaction with the Premier League and your handling of the proposed takeover of Newcastle United Football Club.

Never has dither and delay been such an effective strategy. You have abdicated your responsibility to decide this matter properly. If only we could all go through life burying our head in the sand and hoping for difficult decisions would disappear. I have no doubt that the Premier League’s delay has been a significant factor in those wishing to buy the club to walk away.

I do congratulate you on giving new meaning to the word “shortly.” If you or the Premier League are not capable of taking difficult decisions then you should step aside and allow people who can.

Yours sincerely,

Aidan Booth

A copy of the text of an email I have just sent to my MP (Kenny MacAskill):

Dear Kenny,

This is the first time I have written to an MP. That my first mail is relating to a football matter may seem trivial, but, I feel it is necessary. A considerable investment in the north east of England by a consortium led by Amanda Staveley was withdrawn yesterday after a 4 month wait for the Premier League to come to a decision on the suitability of some of the applicants. The pro’s and con’s, particularly on moral grounds, have been discussed at length for quite some time, so I am sure I don’t need to outline the details. Nor do I feel they need to be debated further as they are not relevant to my request.

I am also sure you are wondering why this would be an issue for the MP of East Lothian. However, given the proximity of Newcastle to the area, and the considerable number of Geordies living here, I think it is important our voice is added to those on Tyneside. Though, I am sure you realize wealth in the north east of England would have offered opportunities for your constituents as well. Sadly, we will never now know the extent, as those opportunities have been lost.

I would like to see the Premier League’s handling of this takeover investigated. I would like to know that the best interests of Newcastle United drove the lengthy review process that led to collapse of the deal. I would like to be sure that the Premier League were not using Newcastle United as a bargaining tool in their disagreement with the Saudi Arabian government over licensing issues. I would like to be sure that there was no interference from other groups with different interests. I would like to see someone from the Premier League explain to all those searching for jobs and investment opportunities at this difficult time, why they could not reach a conclusion on this deal? In short, I want to know that the delay was justified and in the best interests of Newcastle United, the people of Tyneside and those of us in outlying regions.

Ultimately, if there is strong evidence that the right course of action was taken, I will be satisfied. However, right now, I feel that much-needed investment into the area, that could have had far reaching benefits, has been lost by indecision. It is right and it is proper that this is investigated. I ask that the question of an independent and open investigation is raised in parliament to address these questions, and that you offer your support to any such undertaking.

Yours sincerely,

Andrew Hall

We have all waited 17 weeks, 17 long unsatisfying, nauseating weeks to find out what was happening. There was hope initially but I admittedly felt that the longer it went on, there was something that was overcomplicating the situation.

Arguments over the suitability of the PIF ownership, the fact that Amanda Staveley tried to buy us before with another consortium, and the Reuben Bros, for whom we knew little of.

What I want answering like many Newcastle fans are this.

1. Why was the takeover allowed to meet acceptance of contract of sale between the consortium and Mike Ashley if clubs openly objected to it?

2. Why did Richard Masters dither so long and release no update on the situation?

3. Why wasn’t there anyone from Newcastle United (Lee Charnley or Steve Bruce) informed of what was occurring?

4. Where does this leave our transfer budget and wage budget for 2020/2021?

Gary Jackaman

