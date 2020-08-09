Opinion

Let’s have a look at what you could have won

Everybody loved Bullseye.

Sunday teatime with Jim Bowen, his haphazard delivery a classic, getting so much wrong and bumbling along, it appeared he had only been asked to present the programme with two minutes notice.

A bit like asking Joelinton to play centre-forward…

However, back to the 1980s and the climax of each Bullseye saw contestants gambling the prizes and / or cash won, for whatever was hiding behind Bully, needing to score 101 with six darts.

On the occasions when the contestants failed, Jim Bowen would then utter the immortal words: ‘Let’s have a look at what you could have won’. The contestants then getting to see the ‘motor car’ or speedboat they could / would have won.

Premier League statement

The Newcastle United fanbase, the Independent Football Ombudsman, Ant and Dec, countless MPs and now even the Prime Minister, have all called on the Premier League to make a statement.

A statement to give clarity and transparency and why they didn’t arrive at a conclusion within 17 weeks, why Richard Masters misled a parliamentary committee when saying a decision would be made ‘shortly’, a detailed response to all the calls and accusations being made. Some of the accusations very serious indeed.

Claims of a small group of Premier League clubs exerting undue influence.

Amanda Staveley claiming the Premier League had indicated they would keep delaying until the consortium gave up.

Countless other claims, some cloud cuckoo conspiracy, others very believable when you take into account the way the Premier League has functioned year on year.

The only thing the Premier League need to do is explain exactly why the consortium bidding to take over NUFC didn’t meet the requirements for owners and directors that were in place, when they were asked to approve the deal. Nothing else matters, just those rules that were already laid down.

They surely have no option.

Although there again, they are such a cowboy outfit, maybe they will instead come out with something simply telling Newcastle fans: ‘Let’s have a look at what you could have won…’

Send a letter to your MP now

There have been over 7,000 letters sent to MPs by Newcastle fans, supporters asked to send one to your MP even if you don’t live in the North East, to get the message out there. All the better if the likes of Boris Johnson and his ministers are also receiving them.

To help Newcastle fans do their bit and involve their MPs with the lack of transparency from the Premier League, the Trust launched this new initiative on Wednesday morning, providing an easy template to use which provides a standard letter to be sent to your MP (or you can write your own / personalise it).

The whole process is only a one minute job and when you enter your postcode it then ensures your letter is emailed to the MP for your own constituency. Just click HERE to start the one minute process of sending the email to your MP.

Petition

Separate from the NUST initiative, Newcastle fans set up a petition calling on Boris Johnson to launch an independent investigation into the Premier League’s takeover process.

That has passed the 100,000 signature mark now, go HERE to sign and help it get to 100,000+++.

(To join 14,000+ other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)

