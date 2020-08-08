News

Leaked images of the new 2020/21 Newcastle United away shirt and third kit

There are now leaked images of the 2020/21 Newcastle United away shirt circulating.

The new 2020/21 Newcastle United third kit also is on show amongst the images.

The leaked images have been published by Footy Headlines and past seasons they have had a very good record of being proved correct, when it comes to advance sightings of the yet to be released NUFC kits.

This is the claimed 2020/21 Newcastle United away shirt:

The Footy Headlines description is:

‘The Puma Newcastle United 2020-2021 away jersey introduces a vibrant lime green base color, combined with navy for accents and trim. This includes a monochrome club badge on the left chest.

The template and pattern of the Puma Newcastle 2020-2021 away jersey are very similar to Valencia’s new away shirt.’

This is the claimed 2020/21 Newcastle United third shirt:

The Footy Headlines description:

‘Completing the set, the Puma Newcastle 2020-21 third jersey is dark blue with a purple graphic print on the front and sleeves, combined with lime green logos.’

Previous reports have stated that the second and third kits will be officially unveiled sometime in August, ahead of the new season.

What do you think…?

