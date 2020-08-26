News

Kings of the free transfer market bizarrely missing from the betting on next club for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is on his way out of Barcelona.

The greatest player the world has ever seen, now looking for a new club.

The 33 year old may now be heading towards the twilight of his career but rumour has it, he can still play a bit.

Guillem Balague reporting the for BBC Sport on Tuesday:

‘Legendary Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has asked to leave this summer.

The Argentina international, 33, sent a fax to the club on Tuesday saying he wishes to exercise a clause in his contract, allowing him to leave for free with immediate effect.’

The bookies are now taking bets on where the Argentine genius will land next.

Yet bizarrely, they have forgotten to include the club that are now the kings of the free transfer market, Newcastle United.

Lionel Messi next club odds from BetVictor:

Manchester City: 4/5

PSG: 8/1

Inter Milan: 8/1

Chelsea: 10/1

Manchester United: 12/1

Any South American club: 20/1

Juventus: 20/1

Liverpool: 25/1

Any Chinese club: 25/1

Any MLS club: 33/1

Bayern Munich: 33/1

AC Milan: 40/1

