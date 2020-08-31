News

John Carver accepts new job after 28 months out of football

John Carver is back working in football.

It is over 28 months since he was sacked along with Alan Pardew after they had set West Brom on the road to relegation.

Since April 2018, the former NUFC Head Coach out of work.

Earlier this month, John Carver told Sky Sports about his hopes for the future:

“The project I’d like to be involved in now is one where I would go in as manager and have a chance to put my stamp down and build something around my philosophy and theories.”

Not quite what John Carver had in mind but it is another foothold in the game for the 55 year old, having been confirmed as joining the Scotland national team set-up.

Steve Clarke said (see below) earlier in the week that he needed somebody to come in as a ‘new assistant or a new coach’ after revealing that Alex Dyer couldn’t continue in the role and that he’d spoken to John Carver and hoped to confirm his appointment shortly.

Now Steven Reid, also part of the Scotland national side’s coaching staff, has confirmed that John Carver has indeed taken the job, as the Jocks are set to take on Israel and the Czech Republic:

“John [Carver] has come in.

“His relationship with the manager goes back a long time and I have met him on a few occasions when I was coaching alongside Steve [Clarke] at Reading.

“They have a great relationship.

“It is great to have John in, he has got a great coaching CV.

“He has worked at all levels of the game and is another experienced coach I can learn from.

“He has a good personality that will challenge things as well.

“If he sees something, he is not one to sit back.”

Steve Clark speaking to the Glasgow Times:

“I have had a good conversation with Alex [Dyer].

“The biggest factor is SPFL matches in the October and November international breaks.

“The League Cup section games will be on those dates so it is impossible for Alex to be with the national team in October or November.

“I discussed coming to this camp with him but he said he wanted to stay at Kilmarnock and concentrate on the job in hand.

“I’m looking for a new assistant or a new coach to come in.

“I’ve spoken to John Carver, who I have known for a long, long time.

“He is out of work at the moment and is enthusiastic to come and join us.

“It’s been finalised that Alex won’t be there.

“Hopefully in the next couple of days I will secure John and he can come up and help us.”

