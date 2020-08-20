Transfer Rumours

Jeff Hendrick completes Newcastle United medical and will be second summer free transfer signing

Jeff Hendrick has been regularly linked with Newcastle United and he is now set to be announced as the first NUFC signing of this transfer window.

The midfielder having completed his medical with Newcastle United, confirmed by The Times.

Jeff Hendrick will be the second free transfer signing of the summer, as free agent Mark Gillespie arrived to become the new third choice keeper a few weeks before the window opened.

The Republic of Ireland international has ran his Burnley contract down, so that he can leave on a free transfer and maximise his wages at a new club.

Jeff Hendrick hasn’t played any first team football for five and a half months as he went into the final stages of his time at Burnley, not used at all by Sean Dyche after the Premier League restart.

It was at the end of March 2020 when Newcastle United were first linked with Hendrick, reports claiming that Newcastle would be relying on mainly free transfers and loans this summer, the Burnley midfielder and winger Robbie Brady allegedly wanted by Steve Bruce.

If Jeff Hendrick does indeed sign, it won’t be the kind of signing that will convince Newcastle fans that 2020/21 will be anything but a relegation struggle.

An ageing (he will turn 29 in January) midfielder who rarely scores goals wasn’t top of the fan wishlist, Jeff Hendrick having scored only nine Premier League goals in four years, though predictably one of the nine was scored against Newcastle, when Burnley won 1-0 in October 2017 at Turf Moor, he also has only five PL assists in those four years.

Claims that AC Milan and Roma were also after the player always seemed very far-fetched, I doubt the clubs that finished fifth and sixth in Serie A last season were even informed that they were in a race for this very average midfielder.

I wouldn’t write any player off before they have played a match for NUFC but we have surely seen enough of Hendrick these past four years in the Premier League to know that he is no better than what we have already got, indeed I would say he isn’t as good as the likes of Hayden, Sean Longstaff and Shelvey.

This isn’t a signing to progress the club / team now, or in the future. Newcastle United have a rapidly ageing squad that lacks sufficient quality in terms of both creativity and goals, giving another midfielder (as well as Shelvey and Ritchie) a contract that will take him well into his thirties, doesn’t sound much like planning for the future.

This imminent deal feels a bit like the one that brought Ki to Newcastle United on a free in June 2018. The former Swansea midfielder was 29 when he arrived at St James Park and in the end only made 15 PL starts and six sub appearances, making minimal contribution before agreeing a deal with Newcastle in February 2020 to leave early before his two year contract came to an end.

