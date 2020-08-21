News

Jamaal Lascelles declares ahead of 2020/21 season ‘No reason why we can’t really have a go this year’

Jamaal Lascelles is involved in training with the first team squad as they spend a week near York at a pre-season training camp.

However, the Newcastle United captain has revealed that not having a holiday has made all the difference.

Jamaal Lascelles saying that going in to work with the trainer in the weeks before the rest of the squad returns, has meant his recovery is well ahead of schedule and so he is in line to start the season.

However, when he says about going in to work with the trainer: ‘Running and in the pool swimming’, you would have to do a canny few lengths of the kids paddling pool at the training ground!

Jamaal Lascelles is always putting out confident messages but no doubt Newcastle fans reading them this time will have serious doubts, as the NUFC Captain declares: ‘We have got the players’, with three weeks to go until the season kicks off, adding: ‘No reason why we can’t really have a go this year’…

It is day 25 of the transfer window and not a single signing in that time, the team having ended last season with only four wins in the final 20 PL matches, the 18th worst form in the Premier League.

Here’s hoping Jamaal Lascelles knows something we don’t!

Jamaal Lascelles talking to NUFC TV:

“I have done really well to be back training [after an ankle operation in July].

“I should have only been out of the boot probably next week but I didn’t manage to get away [on holiday], so I have been in with the trainer and some the younger lads for the last two weeks. Running and in the pool swimming, to make sure my fitness is right.

“Training today [Thursday] and my ankle felt perfect, no problems at all.

“Just pleased to be back and looking forward to the start of the season.

“Pre-season is so important in terms of base fitness.

“I have always found that the lads who don’t get a good pre-season, tend to pick up injuries during the season.”

Pre-season training location near York:

“I would much rather be here than last year when we went to China, a far flight and too much faffing about. Coach down in half an hour, great facilities.

“I think everybody is pretty much fit, we have only had three weeks off.”

Getting that winning mentality back:

“We need to get that winners mentality back, when we are here to win games, not here to survive.

“We know the league, we have been here long enough.

“We have got the players.

“We have got the experience in the Premier League.

“So there is no reason why we can’t really have a go this year.”

