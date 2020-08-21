Opinion

I think this shows Saudi PIF are happy to be out of Newcastle United takeover deal

I’ve spent the Spring and Summer slagging off the Premier League for playing for time and abusing the Owners and Directors Test.

Don’t get me wrong, I still think they are way out of order and have acted in a way that is both rude and indecisive but this article isn’t about them.

Now that Richard Masters has spoken we all know the sticking point. The league should have given a ruling based on what they had in the way of information and evidence and not taken morals and assumptions into account.

That said, it’s clear that they don’t believe what they are being told or accept the evidence put before them. There should have been a decision to appeal against or even grudgingly accept but there isn’t.

Onto my main point.

It’s now been made public what held the process up and now there is an opportunity to challenge. It does involve Mike Ashley but I’m looking more towards the Saudi PIF consortium who built up our hopes only to see them crash and burn.

Amanda Staveley and the Reubens have expressed their disappointment and willingness to continue but only if the Saudis stay involved. I’m not sure whether they want to, in fact, controversial as it may seem, I think they are happy to be out of the deal.

Why do I say this, well their closing statement (when the consortium announced pulling out of the NUFC deal on 30 July) is part of the reason.

The delay was mentioned, but also the uncertain times, and that I fear is why they could do without the hassle. The other thing that makes me think they aren’t all that bothered is the lack of effort to get around the allegation that everything is linked to the KSA.

Surely such an efficient nation with a brilliant legal system could have contrived a way to get around the problem?

They still could if they are willing but I fear they aren’t that concerned about our club the way we are. The odds are they will move to another team, maybe in another league. Maybe we won’t hear another word from them.

My final plea is for them to express their intentions and put the fans out of their misery.

