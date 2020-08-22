Opinion

How much will Newcastle United spend this Summer? Vote now

On Saturday we are asking the question – ‘How much will Newcastle United spend this Summer?’

As it stands, not one player has been signed in this summer transfer window (new third choice keeper 28 year old Mark Gillespie signed on a free transfer a number of weeks before the window opened), not one penny spent.

This is now the 27th day of the summer transfer window, with only three weeks to go until the Premier League kicks off again for the 2020/21 season.

Steve Bruce claims Newcastle United will be showing ambition…: There’s now £90m available but how much will Newcastle United spend this Summer?

“I told him [Mike Ashley] our [transfer market] plans and what we were trying to do.

“I told him what we would like to do and he was supportive of it.

“I can assure the supporters that we would make headway in the transfer window so hopefully we can bring in that quality that will make us better.

“Covid-19 has affected everybody, whether you run a football club or run a grocery store down the road.

“We are fortunate that we have enough money to still move forward.

“I’m knocking down the door every day in an attempt to improve the squad.

“Make no mistake, there will be 2, 3 or 4 new faces through the door before we start back.”

Interested to get your thoughts so please vote below in line with what you think will happen.

How much will Newcastle United actually spend on transfers in the 2020 summer transfer window.