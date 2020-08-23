Opinion

How much fans think Mike Ashley will allow Newcastle United to spend this summer – Results are in

On Saturday we asked NUFC fans the question – ‘How much will Newcastle United spend this Summer?’

As it stands on this Sunday morning, not one player has been signed in this summer transfer window (new third choice keeper 28 year old Mark Gillespie signed on a free transfer a number of weeks before the window opened), not one penny spent.

This is now the 28th day of the summer transfer window, with less than three weeks to go until the Premier League kicks off again for the 2020/21 season.

Steve Bruce claims Newcastle United will be showing ambition…: There’s now £90m available but how much will Newcastle United spend this Summer?

“I told him [Mike Ashley] our [transfer market] plans and what we were trying to do.

“I told him what we would like to do and he was supportive of it.

“I can assure the supporters that we would make headway in the transfer window so hopefully we can bring in that quality that will make us better.

“Covid-19 has affected everybody, whether you run a football club or run a grocery store down the road.

“We are fortunate that we have enough money to still move forward.

“I’m knocking down the door every day in an attempt to improve the squad.

“Make no mistake, there will be 2, 3 or 4 new faces through the door before we start back.”

So what did Newcastle United fans think?

How much will Mike Ashley let the club spend on players this summer, if anything???

We gave fans seven choices as to which of them most closely matched what they think will happen, how much will be spent on transfer fees by Newcastle United in the summer window.

The results are in:

2% More than £50m

1% £50m

2% £40m

7% £30m

21% £20m

34% £10m

34% £0

A pretty bleak outlook if the thoughts of thousands of Newcastle United fans are proved to be correct.

After today there are 43 days of the summer transfer window remaining, although of course the Premier League season kicks off in less than three weeks time.

Hopefully Mike Ashley will prove us wrong for once, the 34% who think £0 will be spent, the 68% who believe £10m or less than will be spent, as well as the 89% who think no more than £20m will be paid out for players.

The clock is ticking ever louder.

