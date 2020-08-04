Opinion

Hopes of a rare outbreak of football dashed for Newcastle United fans

That was one epic season for Newcastle United fans.

Lasting almost a full year, only a couple of weeks short, the 2019/20 campaign won’t be quickly forgotten.

I call this season just past an ‘epic’ one.

The word ‘epic’ has two main meanings…

Firstly – ‘Narrating the deeds and adventures of heroic or legendary figures…’

Secondly – ‘An exceptionally long and arduous task or activity.’

No prizes for guessing which one I had in mind.

So what are the hopes of a rare outbreak of football breaking out for Newcastle United fans

Well, I’m afraid the forecast I am looking at is bleak to say the least.

The 2019/20 season was not only long and arduous in terms of number of days, weeks and months, it was also the worst season many of had ever seen in terms of entertainment and attacking intent.

You had to go back to 1997/98 for the last we had seen less goals in a Premier League season. Indeed, it could have been even worse, as I still don’t know how NUFC managed even 38 PL goals, so clueless and lacking any attacking intent (for all but a handful of later games) were Bruce’s tactics.

The Newcastle United takeover opened up our horizons, hope and expectation of far far better throughout the club.

Far better and ambitious club owners, a proper credible manager up to the job, quality signings to add to the small group of better players already at St James Park.

However, as you might have read somewhere, that NUFC takeover is on the rocks.

Despite claims of it being potentially refloated / resurrected, we aren’t holding out breath.

So what about those hopes of a rare outbreak of football breaking out for Newcastle United fans?

Well, here are a list of 10 important names that spring most to mind when talking about Newcastle United as things stand.

Saudi PIF (counting as one person), Reuben brothers (counting as two), Amanda Staveley, Richard Masters, Mike Ashley, Allan Saint-Maximin, Steve Bruce, Boris Johnson (government intervention on takeover) and Mauricio Pochettino (the manager we could have had).

For most of these past 13 years, it has been very to have moments when Mike Ashley wasn’t the first name that came to mind with NUFC.

Always a bad sign when it isn’t players who you first think of.

The club politics of Newcastle United sadly overwhelming everything else under this shameful owner.

Now we are at an all-time low even for Ashley, apart from Saint-Maximin I struggle to think of anything else as a stand out positive. Other players I like as well but not really to get excited about.

