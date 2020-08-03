News

Henry Mauriss put in £350m offer for Newcastle United 7 weeks ago yet now ‘Trying to get a deal done’

Henry Mauriss to save Newcastle fans from Mike Ashley?

Well that is what has been claimed for almost as long as the Premier League process has / had been ongoing.

The American businessman put forward as a supposedly credible willing alternative to buy Newcastle United, if for any reason the Saudi PIF takeover didn’t go ahead…

In their ‘exclusive’ at the end of April 2020 it was The Mirror who first introduced the mysterious Henry Mauriss to us.

The Mirror in April 2020 quoting ‘A source close to Henry Mauriss’ saying:

“He has studied the way his fellow countrymen Werner and Henry have successfully rejuvenated ­Liverpool and made them one of the world’s dominant forces.

“There is the promise of ­significant investment not only in the squad but also the club’s academy. It’s a fantastic business plan.

“The investor has seen the way Liverpool’s owners have harnessed themselves with the local community and made it a team effort with everyone pulling in the same ­direction.

“Newcastle have a huge and loyal support. It’s a club with massive potential.”

It was all a little bit bizarre, as when you checked Henry Mauriss out, there seemed to be nothing to suggest he’d have the kind of money needed to buy NUFC and progress it, after these 13 years of lack of investement under Mike Ashley.

Nevertheless, The Mirror were relentless in claiming the Henry Mauriss bid was genuine and once again claimed inside sources as we saw at the end of May 2020.

The Mirror report – 27 May 2020:

‘American media tycoon Henry Mauriss is still prepared to step in and buy Newcastle if the Saudi-backed bid is rejected.

Mauriss is reportedly ready with a rival offer to take control, having already spoken with owner Mike Ashley before investment ‘fixer’ Amanda Staveley tabled the Saudi bid.

Sources close to the reclusive American insist he’s watching developments with interest but won’t comment while the period of exclusivity surrounding the Saudi bid is still in operation.’

A lot of things never added up with The Mirror claims on Henry Mauriss.

They claimed that Mike Ashley was actually in talks with Mauriss before the Saudi approach was made, which makes you wonder then why things didn’t progress with this claimed American bid.

Whilst on top of that, The Mirror said that Henry Mauriss ‘and his backers’ had offered Ashley £50m more than the Saudis. If they were willing to pay £350m why didn’t Mike Ashley accept that and if this £350m offer has been made only after the Saudi £300m agreement, why offer £50m more when the only chance of still buying the club would be if the Saudis are blocked from paying £300m?

Things progressed again when in June, The Mirror stated categorically that a £350m offer had been submitted to Mike Ashley by Henry Mauriss.

The Mirror report – 17 June 2020:

“Henry Mauriss submits £350m Newcastle takeover bid in attempt to hijack Saudi-led deal”

Only for seven weeks later The Mirror back quoting their insider sources this weekend, claiming Henry Mauriss is now ‘trying to get a deal done’…

The Mirror report – 2 August 2020:

A source close to Mauriss said: “Henry is still interested in buying and is totally focused about trying to get a deal done.

“But it won’t be played out in public – that’s not his style. He has been ­watching ­developments and having discussions with his advisors. Mike Ashley and his lawyers are aware of Henry’s interest as they had discussions in December.

“Henry is genuinely interested in buying Newcastle. He’s a ­strategist. He’s been studying other Premier League clubs and making plans. Let’s see.”

It is a funny way of not ‘played out in public’ if Henry Mauriss has his people so regularly briefing The Mirror journalists.

Forbes published their latest annual report on $billionaires, in June 2020 listing over 2,000 now in the world, including Mike Ashley with an estimated $3billion fortune.

To be a $billionaire is the equivalent of around £780m and yet Henry Mauriss was nowhere to be seen on the Forbes report, nor indeed can you find anything elsewhere to support the idea that he is anywhere close to being able to afford to buy NUFC.

When Henry Mauriss marches into Toon as the new owner of Newcastle United I will hold my hands up but personally, I think there is more chance of Mike Ashley running NUFC in an ambitious way, than there is of the mysterious US businessman taking the reins.

