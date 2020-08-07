Opinion

Henry Mauriss Newcastle United takeover bid ‘Is genuine and progressing’ – Report

Henry Mauriss is back in the headlines.

With a new report on Friday claiming that the Henry Mauriss bid to buy Newcastle United is ‘genuine and progressing’…

The claims come from The Telegraph in a general update on the Newcastle United takeover situation, as we sit here with just five weeks to go until the season kicks off.

A daunting prospect as things currently stand, with Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce still in position.

The squad is seriously in need of strengthening, especially in the key areas of creativity and goalscoring.

It is 22 years since Newcastle scored less goals than they did last season, with Muto, Carroll and Joelinton scoring only two goals between them. Newcastle fans have long come to the conclusion that Dwight Gayle hovers in that area between Championship and Premier League and whilst he scored four goals late in the season, few see him as the answer to be first choice centre forward, plus his injury record tells you he rarely is available for close to a full season.

If Mike Ashley remains in control, difficult to see the necessary investment that is needed in the squad. Two weeks into the window and the only signing has been a new third choice keeper on a free transfer, very likely any more signings this window under Ashley would be other frees and / or loans, with possibly the odd budget purchase.

So will / could Henry Mauriss be the answer?

Well it was the Mirror who originally put Henry Mauriss up as an alternative to the Saudi PIF financed bid and stated their insider source saying Mauriss wanted to copy the Liverpool success story: ‘He has studied the way his fellow countrymen Werner and Henry have successfully rejuvenated ­Liverpool and made them one of the world’s dominant forces. There is the promise of ­significant investment not only in the squad but also the club’s academy. It’s a fantastic business plan.’

They even stated that Henry Mauriss had made an actual £350m offer to Mike Ashley, back in June, when we were all still expecting the Saudi PIF bid to be approved by the Premier League. No explanation why exactly he would feel the need to offer £50m more than the £300m bid Ashley had already accepted from the Saudis and the only way Henry Mauriss (or anybody else) could buy the club instead, was if the signed off (by seller and buyers) bid from the consortium failed at the PL for any reason…

The consortium announcement eight days ago saying their offer had been pulled as the Premier League still held off making a decision, inevitably led to the media once again pushing the mysterious Henry Mauriss.

Despite Newcastle fans repeatedly asking where will Mauriss find the kind of money needed to buy and progress Newcastle United, the media have matched that with assurances that Henry Mauriss DOES have the kind of cash required to do the deal, despite providing zero evidence as to where that he would have access to that level of finance.

It was / is all a little bit bizarre, as when you check Henry Mauriss out, there seems to be nothing to suggest he’d have the kind of money needed after these 13 years of lack of investement under Mike Ashley.

Forbes published their latest annual report on $billionaires, in June 2020 listing over 2,000 now in the world, including Mike Ashley with an estimated $3billion fortune.

To be a $billionaire is the equivalent of around £780m and yet Henry Mauriss was nowhere to be seen on the Forbes report, nor indeed can you find anything elsewhere to support the idea that he is anywhere close to being able to afford to buy NUFC.

The Telegraph report says the newspaper has been ‘repeatedly assured’ that the money is there for Henry Mauriss to buy NUFC but that obviously they haven’t seen proof themselves and ‘can only report what others have claimed in good faith’.

Also repeated in this new report is the assertion that it is the company (Clear TV) and not Mauriss as an individual, that is looking to buy the club from Mike Ashley.

However, Bloomberg report that Henry Mauriss is the Chief Executive and sole Director of Clear TV, so basically, it looks very much that he is Clear TV.

Last year (2019), ClearTV Media UK Ltd was incorporated and Companies House records show Henry Mauriss to be the sole shareholder of that business as well.

I have heard of reclusive billionaires, indeed (laughably it sounds now) it was claimed Mike Ashley was one when he bought Newcastle United in 2007.

However, I haven’t heard of many / any billionaires, where nobody can show any kind of substance in terms of how exactly they can be believed to have those kind of funds.

Henry Mauriss to save Newcastle fans from Mike Ashley? I think not.

