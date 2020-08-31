Opinion

Has the Premier League ruined football for everyone?

The recent controversy over the Newcastle United takeover and the release of the televised fixtures, has left fans asking, who is the Premier League really for?

Well, I’d say it’s fairly obvious that The Premier League (and the Champions League) were created mainly for the benefit of the ‘big clubs’.

Since their formation, these two competitions have been dominated by a small handful of elite clubs and it’s become increasingly difficult for other clubs to gatecrash their party.

Unfortunately, our broadcast media also perpetuates the idea that there are only a few clubs that really matter.

I would argue that whilst this is bad for the ‘smaller’ clubs, it is also bad for those ‘big six’ clubs.

It’s not bad for their owners who know they are guaranteed a place at the top table and a steady income…but I’d argue it’s bad for their fans.

I know that as Newcastle United fans, we have a lot to moan about – but it’s nothing compared to a fan of one of the big six after they’ve had a ‘bad’ season.

If you want to hear some world class moaning just talk to a fan of a big six club after they’ve had a trophy-less season.

Or you could even listen to a fan of one of the big six after they have won a trophy.

Such as the Liverpool fans who moan about their 30 barren years – when they’d only had a couple of Champions League wins, a UEFA cup, three FA cups and two League cup triumphs to celebrate.

Or the Arsenal fans who weren’t satisfied with regularly winning the FA Cup and / or always finishing in the top four under Wenger.

Before the Premier League came about, even the ‘big’ clubs had no guarantee of success, so winning an FA Cup was something to really celebrate, rather than being seen as a consolation prize (ED: Finishing fourth now seen as far better than winning an actual trophy, such as the FA Cup!).

So I’d argue that the Premier League and the Champions League has ruined football for all the fans.

Not just the fans of the teams who make up the numbers in the Premier League but also for the fans of the ‘big six’ who no longer appreciate how lucky they are.

