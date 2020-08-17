Opinion

Government inquiry still essential into Premier League handling of Newcastle United takeover

It has taken nearly three weeks for this pressurised reply from Richard Masters and the Premier League, with lawyers all over it before it could be released.

Arbitration on one point, sorry, but arbitration is after the end game of a process not, before the end game.

The Premier League knew the structure from day one, so it seems this was brought up late in the process as a last resort to stop it going through, as they had told buyers and seller all along that there were no red flags.

Things started going wrong when Gary Hoffman was appointed as Chairman of the Premier League on 1st June and we all know who he is very good friends with don’t we – Richard Keys.

Now to the double standards.

China, which has a couple of Premier League club owners, has it written in law that any Chinese citizen or foreign business must report back to the Chinese ruling party on security and other related topics, basically espionage.

As the Saudis are a friendly country to the UK Goverment and China are not, could the Premier League explain this decision? Same basically applies to Russia.

I also think this decision by the Premier League had middle eastern influence and guidance on the Saudi culture, as to say, do this and the Saudis will say this is an insult to us and a step too far in our culture.

Basically, the Premier League were given assurances in writing from highest Saudi levels which they ignored, causing a very big insult to the Saudis. Otherwise, they could have just removed Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler. as head of the PIF and in theory it should have sailed through.

This is a country that our Government deems suitable to sell weapons to, thus providing many many jobs, yet the Premier League are treating them like Arthur Daley.

Also, why is nothing said by the Premier League regarding 12 years and counting of sponsorship from the Saudis? Talk about double standards.

A Government inquiry is essential into this sorry episode.

