Gerhard Struber declares Barnsley ‘dominated the game’ and Newcastle had a lot of luck

An interesting take on Saturday’s friendly by Gerhard Struber.

The Barnsley boss claiming that ‘Newcastle United had a lot of luck’ in the friendly, which the home side eventually won with a late Jacob Murphy penalty.

Warming to his theme, Gerhard Struber declared that Barnsley ‘dominated the game’ despite losing 2-1.

It is less than six weeks ago that the Tykes carried enormous luck.

The final day of the Championship season looked like a certainty for Barnsley to be relegated, only for games elsewhere to go their way and they scored a 91st minute winner at Brentford, that meant they stayed up.

Always difficult what to make of friendlies but certainly Darlow and Gillespie in the Newcastle goal had to make far more smart saves than Steve Bruce would have liked, whilst when the visitors equalised the Barnsley player was unmarked eight yards out.

Andy Carroll finished well after a good team move to give United the lead.

Whilst Murphy won the penalty and scored it to make the final scoreline Newcastle 2 Barnsley 1.

Following on from the 3-0 win over Crewe.

Gerhard Struber talking to the official Barnsley site:

“I’m very happy with the boys; we played 55 or 60 minutes on a high level.

“Newcastle United had a lot of luck with many chances that we have, but this is what we can speak about with the boys, that we must score more goals – especially in the first half. In the second half, in the first ten minutes, we had so many chances to score goals.

“We dominated the game and in one situation we didn’t have the right focus and the opponent took the lead, but I think, in the end, it was a very good test for my boys.

“Everyone had the chance to show me a good game and I’m very happy with the players – this was the next step in our pre-season.

“We always had control on the ball; it wasn’t easy with the wind against us, but we had the ball on the ground and played very quick in the position.

“Newcastle had a lot of problems with our quick game and forward running. I think we had good timing in our game and control, and I think this was the goal.”

