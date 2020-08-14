Transfer Rumours

Freddie Woodman on brink of return to Swansea – BBC Sport

Freddie Woodman was the big success story when it came to Newcastle United players out on loan last season.

The young keeper starting all of the first 43 Championship matches of the 2019/20 season for Swansea, before injury forced him to miss the final three games of the regular season, as well as the failed attempt in the play-offs.

Now aged 23 and with a full season of second tier football behind him, Freddie Woodman looking to carry on his progress.

Martin Dubravka is undisputed number one at Newcastle and so another loan spell looked most likely for Woodman.

Sure enough, BBC Sport report that Freddie Woodman is on the brink of completing another short-term move to Swansea, likely to be for another full season.

Throughout last season the young keeper said how much he was enjoying both regular first team football and life at / in Swansea.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper also repeatedly saying he wanted Freddie Woodman to return.

Woodman is also expected to sign a one year extension to his current Newcastle deal which currently runs out at the end of June 2021.

Meanwhile, Swansea have tied up a new deal with former 35 year old former Newcastle winger Wayne Routledge.

