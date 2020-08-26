News

Former Newcastle United caretaker boss offers John Carver a route back into football

John Carver is heading back into football.

It is 28 months since he was sacked along with Alan Pardew after they had set West Brom on the road to relegation.

Since April 2018, the former NUFC Head Coach out of work.

Earlier this month, John Carver told Sky Sports about his hopes for the future:

“The project I’d like to be involved in now is one where I would go in as manager and have a chance to put my stamp down and build something around my philosophy and theories.”

Well it isn’t quite what he had in mind but John Carver has now been offered a job.

Steve Clarke needs somebody to come in as a ‘new assistant or a new coach’ after revealing that Alex Dyer can’t continue in the role, having been made permanent manager at Kilmarnock.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke saying he has spoken to John Carver and hopes to confirm his appointment shortly.

Steve Clarke (former assistant to Ruud Gullit when he was at Newcastle, Clarke also caretaker boss very briefly) and his team play Israel and the Czech Republic in nine and twelve days respectively, so John Carver could be back working very quickly, if he takes the job.

Steve Clark speaking to the Glasgow Times:

“I have had a good conversation with Alex [Dyer].

“The biggest factor is SPFL matches in the October and November international breaks.

“The League Cup section games will be on those dates so it is impossible for Alex to be with the national team in October or November.

“I discussed coming to this camp with him but he said he wanted to stay at Kilmarnock and concentrate on the job in hand.

“I’m looking for a new assistant or a new coach to come in.

“I’ve spoken to John Carver, who I have known for a long, long time.

“He is out of work at the moment and is enthusiastic to come and join us.

“It’s been finalised that Alex won’t be there.

“Hopefully in the next couple of days I will secure John and he can come up and help us.”

