Opinion

Five Newcastle United players missing from club training camp images released to media

Interesting to see a number of Newcastle United players missing so far as the training camp comes to an end.

Newcastle bring their week long pre-season camp to an end today with a friendly against Crewe Alexandra, kick-off at 2pm.

Arriving last Wednesday at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate, near York, the club have released plenty of images of the Newcastle United players on and off the training pitch.

However, five Newcastle United players haven’t been seen so far.

The players who have been featured so far in club photos are the following:

Miguel Almiron, Christian Atsu, Dan Barlaser, Andy Carroll, Ciaran Clark, Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez, Dwight Gayle, Mark Gillespie, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Florian Lejeune, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Henri Saivet, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey, DeAndre Yedlin, Kelland Watts.

Fabian Schar is still recovering from injury, so whether he has been left at home or is with the squad and doing recovery work on his own behind the scenes at the training camp, is unknown.

Two other missing faces are easy to explain, as Steve Bruce has said that Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons have no future at Newcastle. Quite ironic as the pair were with Bruce on loan at Hillsborough before he walked out on Sheffield Wednesday to join NUFC.

However, two others missing Newcastle United players aren’t as easy to explain, if they indeed aren’t with the squad for the training camp.

So far there is no sign at all of Joelinton or Yoshinori Muto.

Which considering it is only two and a half weeks before the season kicks off and you’d imagine Steve Bruce would surely have wanted everybody at this pre-season training camp, especially with Mike Ashley seemingly blocking any spending on transfer fees this window.

Checking the government list of countries where if you are returning from you have to self-isolate, Japan isn’t included at the moment but Brazil is, so potentially that could be a reason for Joelinton to be missing, though not Muto.

In previous close seasons, Newcastle United have published a list of players who are included in pre-season training camps but not this time.

Steve Bruce has said in recent days that Fabian Schar is currently the only player out injured, so no explanation for their possible absence there.

At this afternoon’s friendly, Steve Bruce has stated that he intends to play two different teams of eleven players, in an extended match format of around two hours against Crewe, so if Muto and Joelinton are there, they will surely be included.

Hopefully Muto is getting fixed up with a new club, whilst as for Joelinton, who knows. Spending £40m+ on the Brazilian was a massive Mike Ashley disaster last season and you would think that surely the former Bundesliga player would be needing / wanting every single minute of pre-season training and friendlies he can get, if he hopes to hit the ground running when the season kicks off.

